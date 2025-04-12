The Masters And ESPN Should Be Investigated And Punished For Their Bryson DeChambeau Coverage

Happy Masters Moving Day to all who celebrate! Plopping our asses on the couch from noon to 6, taking four naps in that span, and gulping down beers while watching the best in the world tackle amen corner.

A tradition unlike any other. Names will come and go all day. Some will succumb to the pressure. Others will rise up. Someone may even pee in a creek.

You just never know with Moving Day in Augusta.

Anyway, here's the good news for everyone: Bryson DeChambeau is in the final group today, which means you're gonna see just about every shot broadcast on the color TV. Phew.

He's only one of the most popular – and best – players in the world, right? Why wouldn't you see him play The Masters. Silly to even ponder!

You'd think, of course.

Rolllll tape!

This is a tradition unlike any other!

Ah yes – now THAT is a tradition unlike any other, baby! ESPN and Augusta picking shitty featured groups for a major. That's the good stuff. Happens all the time. It's not usually an ESPN problem except, you know, for the biggest major of the year.

Now, full disclosure – I have no clue who picks the groups. Is it a Masters call? Does ESPN get any input? No idea. But, the first two rounds are on ESPN. They're the face. I know Augusta has a bunch of stupid rules, but I'd assume the broadcast partner gets a say in who's in the featured group.

When you have The Masters, you should probably take advantage of it, no? I don't know, just a thought, ESPN. Dummies.

Honestly, though, I've always had a problem with golf coverage in general. This is a larger issue and probably a complaint for another time and day, but I've never understood it.

How many other sports just … join the action midway through the event? I don't get it. Do you understand that, over the past two days, ESPN has shown old sports highlights from the night before and First Take in the morning … instead of live shots from Augusta? Coverage didn't start until 3 p.m. yesterday.

3 p.m.!

What? You get this tournament for the first two rounds. Today and tomorrow, it's on CBS (in the afternoon, of course). WHY are you wasting your time with First Take and Get Up!?

Again, I'm certain this is also a Masters issue, but the snobs at Augusta have so many ass-backwards rules in place I can't even keep up. But still, ESPN should be embarrassed just the same.

Anyway, everyone is pissed because Bryson DeChambeau wasn't in a featured group yesterday, which makes zero sense given he's probably the most popular golfer on the planet right now. It's not like he won a major last year or anything.

It would also be cool to see him as much as possible given he plays on LIV the rest of the year, and Lord knows nobody watches that (sorry, FOX).

But ESPN and/or Augusta made the choice NOT to put Bryson in one of their featured groups, meaning you only saw him sparingly on the Masters app.

By the time the broadcast started on ESPN, he was back in the clubhouse crushing protein shakes and banging out sit-ups. Sad.

Oh well. Ho-hum. He only shot 4-under and sits one shot off the lead. Who needs to see that?