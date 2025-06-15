Brittney Griner Unequivocally Denies Saying 'F***ing White Girl' During Viral Clip

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Before Sunday's matinée matchup between the Atlanta Dream and the Washington Mystics, OutKick became the first media outlet to ask Brittney Griner what she said after fouling out against the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark three weeks ago. Many people believe she said "f***ing white girl." Prior to the contest, Griner said she "can't remember" what she said.

However, after the game, Griner unequivocally denied ever saying "f****ing white girl."

"I would never say that," Griner said. "There's no place for that in our league, and [I] wouldn't say that. I was mad about a call."

"So, even though you can't remember, you know that was not what you said?" I followed up.

"I know it wasn't that because I wouldn't use that type of language," Griner responded.

Here is the clip in question:

If Griner never said "f***ing white girl" and was simply complaining about a call, why didn't she just say that sooner? Why didn't any "reporter" or "journalist" ask her that question? Why did two WNBA teams refuse to give OutKick a media credential to ask her that question before the league relented and granted us access to a game?

It seems strange that it took three weeks to finally get an answer straight from Griner, but that's the current state of the sports media landscape, it seems.

Now, even though Griner denied it, the people who believe she said "f***ing white girl" probably still think that's what she said and the people who don't think she said that have their confirmation.

But at least Griner is finally on record answering for that moment in a viral clip seen by millions of people. It's sad that it took over three weeks to get to this point, but at least we're here now.