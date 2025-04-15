LSU Coach Brian Kelly Reflects on Troubled WR Kyren Lacy’s Death

LSU football coach Brian Kelly addressed the death of former Tigers wideout Kyren Lacy on Tuesday during a media session.

Kelly, in his third year at LSU, expressed deep sorrow over Lacy’s passing, calling him a "bright star" whose personality masked a troubled side.

The football community was shaken by the news of Lacy’s death Sunday morning, grappling with a mix of sorrow and somber reflection.

As reported on OutKick, Lacy was involved in a high-speed chase that dragged on for "miles" before authorities caught up to the 24-year-old NFL prospect.

The chase followed an altercation with a family member, during which Lacy reportedly shot a gun into the ground, prompting calls to the authorities in Houston.

When authorities arrived, Lacy had fled the scene, leading to an arrest warrant for the late Tigers receiver.

After crashing his car during the pursuit, Lacy was found with a firearm in his vehicle and tragically committed suicide.

With grace, Kelly reflected on the challenges of supporting players’ mental health.

"Unfortunately in my career, this is not the first time that this has happened," Kelly said.

"Mental health is one of the facets of player development that you’re working with in my field. And, unfortunately, it’s happened before, and I never take a situation like this as one that could never happen. You’re always on guard for it."

Kelly spoke candidly about Lacy’s complex nature.

"Kyren was a bright star. He had an incredible personality," Kelly added. "I’ll remember him as somebody that had a love for the game, a love for being a Tiger and was a guy that played with great emotion.

"When you think of Kyren, you’re going to smile most of the time because of the way he handled himself. He was a guy that was full of energy. And I think a lot of his teammates will remember him that way as well."

During his three seasons at LSU from 2022 to 2024, after transferring from Louisiana-Lafayette, Lacy recorded 112 receptions for 1,692 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Earlier this year, Lacy faced legal trouble stemming from a hit-and-run case. Lacy was accused of causing a crash that killed 78-year-old Herman Hall on Dec. 17 and then fleeing the scene without calling authorities or attempting to render any aid. He was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run with death and reckless operation of a vehicle.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

