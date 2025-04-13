Jayden Daniels, Other Pro Athletes Post Emotional Tributes To Kyren Lacy

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels, Kyren Lacy’s former college teammate at LSU, posted an emotional tribute to his friend on Sunday, less than 24 hours after the 24-year-old receiver was found dead in Houston.

Both Lacy and Daniels were stars at LSU, and they shared a friendship on and off the field while playing together in Baton Rouge in 2022 and 2023 before Daniels left for the NFL.

In a series of stories on Instagram, Daniels shared his memories of his friendship with Lacy. One of the more touching ones was a recall of the last touchdown pass he threw in college – a 15-yard toss to Lacy in the waning minutes of a 42-30 win over Texas A&M.

"Til next time brudda, we gonna hold it down for you. U gon live yo dreams…hope you at peace now," Daniels wrote.

In January, Lacy was arrested and charged with " negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless operation of a vehicle " after instigating a car crash that killed a 78-year-old man in Louisiana. A grand jury was set to hear the case on Monday.

Several other athletes, including LSU alumni Ja’Marr Chase and Angel Reese , posted messages on social media to mourn the death of Lacy.

"Praying for everyone. This hurts. Too young," New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson said .