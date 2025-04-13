Former LSU Wide Receiver Kyren Lacy Reportedly Found Dead In Houston At Age 24

Former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy was found dead on Saturday night in Houston. His death was confirmed by a family member to Baton Rouge's WAFTB-TV. He was just 24 years old.

Lacy, who hauled in 58 catches for the Tigers in 2024, was accused of causing a crash that killed 78-year-old Herman Hall on Dec. 17 and then fleeing the scene without calling authorities or attempting to render any aid. He was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run with death and reckless operation of a vehicle.

According to WAFB-TV, a grand jury was to begin hearing evidence in the case Monday.

According to a news release from Louisiana State Police, "Lacy was illegally passing the other vehicles, the driver of a northbound pickup truck abruptly braked and swerved to the right to avoid a head-on collision with the approaching Dodge.

"Traveling behind the pickup was a 2017 Kia Cadenza whose driver swerved left to avoid the oncoming Dodge Charger. As the Kia Cadenza took evasive action to avoid impact with the Dodge, it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2017 Kia Sorento."

Hall was a passenger in the Kia Sorento, and later died from injuries suffered from the crash.

Lacy had declared for the NFL Draft on Dec. 19, two days after the accident occurred.

A cause of death was not immediately known, although a source told WAFB-TV that "his death is a suspected suicide."

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).