Authorities: Kyren Lacy Died Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound Following High-Speed Police Chase

Disturbing details have emerged regarding the death of NFL prospect and former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy, who was found dead in Houston on Saturday night.

Lacy was involved in a tense altercation with a family member in Houston, during which he reportedly shot a gun into the ground, according to FOX 26 Houston.

Following a distress call, the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded, but Lacy fled his residence before the authorities arrived.

A high-speed police pursuit ensued, lasting 20 to 30 minutes and covering several miles.

The chase ended when Lacy's vehicle crashed. As authorities removed the 24-year-old from the vehicle, they discovered he had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A handgun was recovered from inside the vehicle.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office released a statement (relayed by Fox News Digital) on Sunday afternoon, stating,

"Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Units conducted an investigation of the incident. Preliminary information indicates Lacy shot himself during the pursuit and prior to the vehicle crashing.

"A review of the Pct. 4 units' body camera and in-car dash-mounted video did not indicate any shots were fired after the pursuit ended.

"Once the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office Civil Rights Division for review, as is standard for any death which takes place during an attempted arrest."

Lacy began his collegiate career at the University of Louisiana before spending three seasons at LSU.

Earlier this year, Lacy faced legal trouble stemming from a hit-and-run case. Lacy was accused of causing a crash that killed 78-year-old Herman Hall on Dec. 17 and then fleeing the scene without calling authorities or attempting to render any aid. He was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run with death and reckless operation of a vehicle.

LSU released a statement on Sunday: "We’re saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former LSU Football student-athlete Kyren Lacy, Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, as well as his former teammates and coaches impacted by his passing."

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

