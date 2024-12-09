Bill Belichick Tells Pat McAfee How He Would Run UNC Program 'IF' That Happened

Rumors are swirling that six-time Super Bowl champion coach Bill Belichick is considering making the move from the NFL to college football and take the vacant head coaching gig at the University of North Carolina.

Belichick appears regularly on Pat McAfee's ESPN show on Mondays, and he honored that commitment despite the reports.

In typical Belichick fashion, he kept a lot of the discussions about North Carolina close to the vest.

However, later in the interview, Belichick did divulge some interesting information.

After making it CRYSTAL CLEAR that he was speaking in hypotheticals, Belichick laid out exactly how he would run a college football program.

And, it sounds a lot like how he ran his NFL teams.

Also, listening to Belichick break down the differences between coaching in college and coaching in the NFL, it sure sounds like he's put quite a bit of thought into what it might look like if he accepted the job at North Carolina….

There's also the added rumor that Bill Belichick wants a guarantee that his son, Stephen, would be in line to take over the UNC program when Bill retires.

That makes a lot of sense, and any good father would put his son in a position to succeed. But McAfee did not ask Belichick about the coach's son, so that piece is still a bit of a mystery.

No matter how you slice it, though, we're in for a wild ride when it comes to the rumors about Belichick and college football. Is he simply using UNC to gain leverage over an NFL team?

Who knows? Move over Aaron Rodgers, we are officially in the offseason of Bill Belichick!