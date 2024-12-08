Tom Brady Doesn't See Bill Belichick Coaching In College For Hilarious Reasons

Bill Belichick talking to the University of North Carolina about a coaching job caught a lot of people off guard last week. That includes Tom Brady who simply doesn't see the man he won six Super Bowls with coaching in college.

And neither do the three former New England Patriots players who visited the NFL on FOX studio show on Sunday.

Brady On Belichick In College: ‘No’

Can you imagine him coaching college? Host Curt Menefee asked the Patriots guys on set.

"No," Brady said immediately.

"Absolutely not," added former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman.

And then it got funny because Brady went into an impromptu Belichick impersonation about how his former coach would pitch a 17-year-old recruit and his family to come to his school.

"Do you really want to come here?" Brady asked as if that's Belichick's approach. "We don't really want you anyway. I mean, I guess you could come, we'll figure out if you're a player."

Belichick Did Put Up With Taylor

Former tight end Rob Gronkowski imagined a scenario where parents would offer a third party opinion on the player.

"You're gone," Gronk said, imaging how Belichick would handle the situation. "You're off the team."

And obviously this is all in fun, right?

But there is truth to the joking.

Belichick does not suffer fools easily as a coach. At least he didn't as coach of the Patriots. He did allow Lawrence Taylor, whom he coached as the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants, to do just about anything he wanted.

And Taylor did play for the Tar Heels.

But that was Lawrence freakin' Taylor.

Belichick Versus Entitled Generation

And Belichick didn't have a say about Taylor's status on his team because Bill Parcells was the coach of the Giants at the time.

But when he was running the Patriots, Belichick often dressed down Brady in team meetings in front of everyone else to make a point.

How well would that go over now with the current generation of entitled NIL collegians?

The guess here is not great.

So, yeah, funny. But probably accurate.

By the way, there should be plenty of NFL teams interested in Belichick in the next NFL coaching cycle if that's the direction he intends to go. That list is quite comprehensive includes some surprise teams.