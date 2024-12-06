Bill Belichick's Priority Of Simply Coaching Again Opens Possibilities With Multiple Teams, Including College

While observers have viewed Bill Belichick's upcoming search for a coaching job as prioritizing an ability to become the NFL's all-time winningest coach, the search's top priority is much different, according to sources:

Landing a job and making sure Belichick is coaching in 2025.

That's it. That's the priority.

It's Not About Catching Shula

And while that sounds counter to the narrative Belichick wants to surpass Don Shula's 347 career wins as the NFL's winningest coach, that's not his top goal.

The priority goal is merely landing an acceptable coaching job, according to two people familiar with Belichick's thinking, because he has no intention of reliving his 2024 experience where he was left without a team.

In 2024, you'll recall, Belichick and the New England Patriots "parted ways" in January after 24 seasons. But in the annual coaching derby that ensued, the coach who guided the Patriots to six Super Bowl championships got precious few opportunities to land a new job.

He was interviewed by only one NFL team – the Atlanta Falcons. And despite multiple meetings with the club, he was unable to land the job that eventually went to Raheem Morris – a solid coach but one whose credentials simply don't compare to Belichick.

That surprised and perhaps even stung Belichick, per one source.

Belichick Chasing More Championships

More importantly, it left Belichick without a coaching job this season. And that's the thing. Belichick wants to coach. He wants to get back to winning championships.

He has no intention of being left out of a coaching job this time around – be it in the NFL or perhaps even college, which has become increasingly acceptable and even attractive to him, per sources.

So where might he go? Where is he a fit?

Here's the list:

Right College Job Is A Possibility

The University of North Carolina: Surprising right? Because landing this one means Belichick would have no shot of catching Shula's 347 career wins. Well, one person close to Belichick said the idea of holding that record has been overplayed and Belichick has never said privately it's an overarching goal of his. If he does it, great. But winning championships is what is driving Belichick and that includes in some college situations if the opportunity arises.

New York Giants: They have a coach right now. But Brian Daboll's future is uncertain, as might be general manager Joe Schoen's. If there's a reboot, this is a natural fit for Belichick. He coached there 12 years, the last six as the defensive coordinator. He is familiar with, and respects, the ownership.

New York Jets: They have an opening. But not happening. Belichick is not a fan.

Jacksonville Jaguars: They have a coach. But Doug Pederson's future is uncertain. If there is a coaching change or an all-out administrative reboot, Belichick would be a great fit. The attraction here is the roster is relatively good and there's a quarterback already on the roster that needs refining but has a lot of talent. Enter Josh McDaniels on the Belichick staff. Moreover, owner Shad Khan is not meddlesome while eager to provide the resources to field a winner.

Chicago Bears: They have an opening. But very unlikely. The Bears are this year's Falcons. They have people already within the organization – club president and CEO Kevin Warren and general manager Ryan Poles – who want to keep their job and would do what it takes to keep that from being disrupted by Belichick.

Miami Dolphins: They have a coach. If you're surprised by this team being on this list, consider that the Dolphins are at a crossroads. Coach Mike McDaniel has raised them to a certain height but this year, so far, seems like a fall-back – even in games QB Tua Tagovailoa has been healthy. The wildcard is owner Stephen Ross, who will be 85 in May. Is he going to be patient? Or does he swing for the fences as he has in the past in attempts to land Sean Payton and Tom Brady? If Ross comes calling, Belichick will listen.

Las Vegas Raiders: They have a coach. They also have a minority owner named Tom Brady. Owner Mark Davis once tried to graft into the Belichick coaching tree with McDaniels. That failed. Would he be willing to go straight to the roots? And would Belichick covet an organization that has been quite unstable with its coaching history the past decade – with seven coaches, including interims, in 10 years?

Cincinnati Bengals: They have a coach. And they're not exactly a team that pays, which could affect the situation, since Belichick expects to be among the highest-paid coaches and would hire an experienced (expensive) staff. The Bengals historically hire first-time head coaches.

Dallas Cowboys: They have a coach. But owner Jerry Jones may (or may not, if you believe his recent thoughts on the subject) move on from Mike McCarthy. Belichick and Jones are "friends." The Cowboys are a team with stars and a good quarterback. Belichick would turn Micah Parsons into the second-coming of Lawrence Taylor. But the constant drama here is something Belichick doesn't love.

New Orleans Saints: This makes a lot of sense. Owner Gayle Benson has been nothing but a good partner to her coaches. This club is rife for a reboot. The salary cap situation always needs attention, so there would be at least one year of pain getting that addressed. And the roster has 11 players who are 30-years-old or older. Rebuilding is in order. And have we mentioned McDaniels got rid of Saints QB Derek Carr when the two were in Las Vegas?