The Best And Worst Quarterback Rooms In The NFL For 2025

BREAKING! Quarterbacks are very important in the NFL. And it's better to have two capable of winning than just one. Also, it's great to have a youngster in the pipeline for down the road.

So what NFL teams have not only figured this out, but done the work to put those resources into their quarterback room?

And what teams have failed at that extremely important task?

No Cousins And Rodgers Addition Included

Because most teams – save perhaps the Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons for different reasons – have their quarterback rooms more or less mapped out, we decided to look at what all 32 teams propose to attack the 2025 NFL season with at quarterback.

And after weeks (one day) of meticulous study (instincts) and subjective analysis of metrics (not really) we're ready to offer you the three best and worst quarterback rooms in the NFL as currently comprised.

Beware: This does not include the Steelers because, well, Aaron Rodgers. And it does not include the Falcons because they're trying to trade Kirk Cousins. If the Falcons do not trade Cousins and the Steelers add Rodgers, both would be considered to have very strong quarterback rooms.

But not here because the theme here is what we know. Not what we project. Or what teams tell us about the potential of their guys.

What. We. Know.

Let's go.

Richardson Getting Another Chance

NFL's Three Worst Quarterback Rooms:

Indianapolis Colts: Ooof. They invested big time in Anthony Richardson in 2023, selecting him with the No. 4 overall pick of the draft. And two seasons later he finds himself in a make-or-break situation because he's proven nothing except that he's not been accurate enough to succeed in the NFL. So, after being benched last season, he's going find himself in a competition against Daniel Jones – who failed with the New York Giants and rehabilitated his career at the end of last year with Minnesota by not playing in the six games he was on the roster? Seriously? The Colts are apparently shooting for a quarterback in the 2026 draft and if either Richardson or Jones bloom it would be an added pleasant surprise.

Uncertainty Shadows Saints

The New Orleans Saints: We deal with what we know and not what everyone is projecting about Derek Carr's shoulder injury or second-round pick Tyler Shough's grand potential. If Carr is healthy – which is doubtful at this stage – the Saints climb out of the bottom three. If not, this club is likely in for growing pains with Shough, and more growing pains with Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener.

Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings, so far, opted not to embrace the idea of signing Aaron Rodgers, although he'd immediately be the best QB on the roster. Instead, they're embracing the potential of second-year player J.J. McCarthy as their likely starter. McCarthy has yet to throw an NFL regular-season pass because he was injured last season. But at least the Vikes have a proven backup right? Nope. Sam Howell, 24, led the NFL with 21 interceptions in 2023 when he was with Washington. And after one season with the Seahawks, he was dealt to Minnesota in exchange for a 30-slot improvement when the teams swapped fifth-round picks. So, what if McCarthy doesn't play to expectations and Howell does? Brett Rypien or maybe rookie Max Brosmer get the call. Someone, please explain one more time why there's no Aaron Rodgers interest by a team that won 14 games last year?

Lamar Jackson One Of NFL's Best

The NFL's three best quarterback rooms:

Washington Commanders: We get it … Jayden Daniels is only entering his second season and history suggests NFL defenses will do a better job figuring him out. But leading his team to the NFC Championship game as a rookie is a feat that cannot be dismissed. The Commanders have experienced Marcus Mariota behind Daniels, and he can run the same offense as the starter. Josh Johnson? He's 38 years old and is such a pro that much of the league loves him – because he's played for seven different teams. As for Sam Hartman? Dude, go into acting or modeling with that beard and hair.

Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson is arguably the best quarterback in the league. If you don't think so, argue with his 45 total TDs last season (41 via the pass) along with only 4 interceptions. Argue with his NFL-leading quarterback rating, NFL-leading TD percentage, NFL-leading 8.8 yards per pass attempt, and his All-Pro status. The problem is, what happens if Jackson is injured? Cooper Rush, who signed this offseason, has a 9-5 record in games he's started while throwing twice as many TDs (20) as interceptions (10). The question is, can Rush run the same offense as Jackson? Third-stringer Devin Leary had a long college career at North Carolina and Kentucky, but he's an unknown NFL quantity.

Stafford, Jimmy G In Best QB Room

Los Angeles Rams: This is the best QB room in the league. And there's going to be pushback because it has neither has the best starter nor the best backup in the league. But, the combo here is hard to argue with. Matthew Stafford is an excellent NFL starter. That showed when the Rams allowed him to shop his services in the offseason, multiple teams, including the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders, were very interested. Stafford, you'll recall has started and won a Super Bowl. So has backup Jimmy Garoppolo, who did that with the San Francisco 49ers in February 2020. Garoppolo can start and win if necessary. Backup Stetson Bennett, meanwhile, is unproven but if Sean McVay believes in him, he's obviously got something – which he showed in helping Georgia win consecutive national championships in 2021 and 2022.