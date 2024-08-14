J.J. McCarthy Is Out Weeks Or Months And This Is How That Will Be Determined

The surgical procedure Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is scheduled to undergo this week is going to go one of two directions: He's either going to be able to return to play at some point this season.

Or his rookie year is basically over before it begins and he'll have to look toward an NFL debut in the 2025 regular season.

McCarthy Timeline Determined By Surgery

That's how high the stakes are when doctors peer into McCarthy's right knee to inspect a meniscus tear, which coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed on Tuesday.

"As far as the timeline of the injury, that will be something determined during the procedure based upon whether it can be a cleanup or potentially a repair," O'Connell said. "That won't be able to be determined until that procedure takes place.

"We'd just be speculating on timeline for a return at this point."

Not really.

The speculation is wondering about the injury's severity. Once that's known, doctors will proceed with a trim or a full repair.

And the timelines on those two are known.

A full or larger tear will require a full-on repair that will take 4 to 6 months for McCarthy to get back, according to OutKick contributor Dr. David Chao, the former longtime orthopedic surgeon for the Chargers who is currently in private practice and runs Sicscore.com for injury news.

A smaller tear can be trimmed and that means McCarthy would miss 4 to 6 weeks. Dr. Chao said.

Difference Between McCarthy Procedures

"Look, media all the time say, ‘He’s having the meniscus repaired or fixed' and lay people say it all the time," Dr. Chao said. "It's much more common to have a trim than it is to have it sewn.

"Medically, we say repair means sutures and sewn which means more time to heal."

Chao said the timeline for the trim is a plus-minus of 4-to-6 weeks depending on where the tear is and how bad. The repair, meanwhile, is "basically season ending for him," Chao added.

So either way, McCarthy isn't going to be the Vikings starting quarterback when the season begins even in a best-case scenario. That will be Sam Darnold, as the situation stands now.

The worst-case scenario means McCarthy will be ready to return to on-field activities sometime as late as February.

"You only repair menisci that are bigger tears," Dr. Chao said. "And you preserve the meniscus by sewing it. A trim usually implies a small tear and you just take the torn part out."

J.J. McCarthy Doesn't Get A Choice

Dr. Chao said McCarthy may have little choice in which direction the procedure goes. O'Connell concurred on that front.

"That's totally, totally a medical decision," O'Connell said. "Certainly, what's best for the long-term health of J.J. McCarthy will be the priority. I don't have that answer and really won't be a part of determining that answer.

"I have total and complete trust in our medical staff and also the people that will be performing the procedure."

So Vikings fans will be waiting for an announcement from the team or a leak from McCarthy's camp about which direction the doctors go.

Clue About Which Direction This Went

But Dr. Chao has a clue for everyone if photos of McCarthy post-surgery get out on social media:

"If you see, without waiting for media confirmation, a picture of J.J. McCarthy in a brace with metal stays after the surgery, he got a repair and his season is over," Dr. Chao said.

"If you see him just in a knee wrap without a brace, likely he got a trim."