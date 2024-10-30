Anthony Richardson Benched 'Going Forward,' Which Suggests Not A Short Time

This is a shocker because we knew Anthony Richardson was getting benched by the Indianapolis Colts, but on Wednesday, coach Shane Steichen did more than that. He put the 22-year-old quarterback on the shelf with no promise he'd reach for him again anytime soon.

Joe Flacco, at 39 years old, is now the future for the Colts. And that's not an exaggeration, because that's a sentiment Steichen himself vivified.

Joe Flacco ‘Going Forward’

"I'll start off by confirming Joe Flacco will be our quarterback going forward," Steichen told reporters. "Tough decision but one I felt was in the best interest of our football team. I feel that Joe gives us the best chance to win right now.

"With that being said, not giving up on Anthony by any means. Really not. He's a young player with a ton of talent. And he'll use this time to continue to develop and grow as a professional."

This is weird because Steichen is saying he's not giving up on Richardson when he is doing exactly that right now. The coach is giving up on Richardson six starts after he made him the starter to begin the regular season.

And then this:

The fact Steichen said Flacco is the starter "going forward" speaks to the idea this isn't planned as a one-game change. This isn't being portrayed as a step-back opportunity for Richardson to allow him to collect himself before returning.

Steichen: What's Best For The Team

This plan is written with the idea of having no expiration date that we're being told about.

"I'm just looking where we're at as a football team, sitting at .500 with a lot of football left, and feel that Joe gives us the best chance going forward," Steichen repeated.

Steichen is apparently so off Richardson right now that he could not articulate a moment when the 2023 first-round draft pick returns to the starting job.

"I can't predict that," Steichen said, "but I'm not losing faith in that. I promise you that."

Will Richardson start again this year?

"I can't predict the future," the coach responded, "but, I mean, that would be great. We'll see."

Anthony Richardson Lacks Experience

And now we see why the Indianapolis Colts are a middling 4-4 team with a middling history in recent years that isn't likely to change any time soon.

They knew or should have known that Richardson was an incomplete player when he was drafted. His limited 13-game starting stint at the University of Florida made that abundantly clear.

But the Colts picked Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick anyway.

And then when Richardson delivered what everyone expected – inconsistent play, high highs and very deep lows – the Colts decided to change course. Before the course is truly run.

"Things change," Steichen said. "So, I think right now, sitting back and seeing a veteran that's done it at a high level for a long time, you can develop that way as well."

Is Joe Flacco That Good?

This is where we're supposed to suspend reality and believe Flacco is a savior. He has indeed played well in multiple games with Indianapolis this season – throwing 7 TD passes and only 1 interception.

But is he Tom Brady all of a sudden?

Last year, he was good enough with the Cleveland Browns in delivering 13 TD passes and 8 interceptions. But then the playoffs came and he threw 2 interceptions in a wild card round loss.

Flacco hasn't won a playoff game since 2014.

There are other questions at play here. Steichen says he made this decision on his own, which is his contractual right. But was general manager Chris Ballard in agreement?

Steichen also said Sunday's cringe-worthy moment in which Richardson, apparently gassed, tapped out of the game at a crucial moment had nothing to do with his decision.

"It didn't," the coach said. "He knows he can't do that in that situation. That's part of the growth and development process that we go through. Again, I think Joe gives us the best chance right now going forward."

If Richardson indeed is being punished for asking out of the game for a play because he was tired, that is not disqualifying to all coaches.

"Did you watch the play?" Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores said Tuesday. "The guy throws a 300-pounder off of him, he runs around. I thought it was an incredible play. I got tired watching him. I think he's a very, very talented young player."

Finally, let's agree on this: The Colts are not exactly a tightly run ship.

Colts Organization Now A Focus

We know this because wide receiver Michael Pittman told reporters during Wednesday's open locker room session that he found out about the quarterback change on social media rather than in house.

And we're talking about an organization that two years ago thought the best decision to reset a season gone wrong was to ask former center Jeff Saturday to leave his television job and become the team's interim head coach despite having had zero NFL head coach experience.

Club owner Jim Irsay was responsible for that one.

Now the Colts must convince Richardson that being shelved is a good thing. No, really.

"…Of course it hurts," Richardson told reporters Wednesday.