Bengals Want To Save Their Season So They Trade For... Joe Flacco?

How desperate are the Cincinnati Bengals to save their season? They traded for 40-year-old Joe Flacco on Tuesday, sending a fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in the exchange.

Bengals Need Spark In Burrow's Absence

Cincinnati will also receive a sixth-round draft pick back from the Browns but the more important thing they're reaching for in this deal is hope – as in hope their season is not over following three consecutive losses since Joe Burrow was lost to a turf toe injury and ensuing surgery, for at least three months but likely for the season.

The Bengals have struggled to an 0-3 record with Jake Browning starting at quarterback, so this trade sets the table for Flacco to eventually replace Browning if he continues to struggle.

Zac Taylor was non-committal when asked about Browning's status as the starter after his third consecutive loss. The Bengals coach said the club was "going to look at all personnel to make sure we're doing the right thing."

Zac Taylor Hinted Something Was Up

Taylor called speculation about Browning's future status "fair" because of "the amount of turnovers that we had."

But guess what?

Flacco was available because he was a disappointment for the Browns.

Just last week Flacco was benched in favor of rookie Dillon Gabriel. Gabriel got one start for the Browns and was immediately considered an upgrade over Flacco. And that made Flacco expendable.

Flacco, you should know, threw 2 TD passes and 6 interceptions in his four starts. He had one game in which he accounted for three turnovers.

The Bengals trading for Flacco to save them feels like a cook reaching for Cayenne pepper to save his donut recipe.

The Bengals actually discussed multiple quarterback options before opting for Flacco.

Bengals Passed On Other Options

But with Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and possibly Kirk Cousins available, the club passed. And decided Flacco was their best option.

This trade sets the Browns up for an interesting situation in that it locks Gabriel in as the starter for now, but also moves fellow rookie Sheddeur Sanders into the backup role.

We'll see how that all plays out, but the most likely scenario of what is about to happen with the Browns quarterback situation long-term is that they'll draft one next offseason.

The club is unlikely to bring back Deshaun Watson in 2026 and it already has two first-round picks lined up for next April.