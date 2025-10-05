Dillon Gabriel Is An Upgrade For Browns In NFL Debut But Bad Team Cannot Stop Being A Bad Team

The Cleveland Browns are truly a sadness and disappointment factory. And what better proof of that than Sunday's come-from-in-front loss to the Minnesota Vikings, in which the Browns addressed their quarterback problem — and still failed.

The Browns got good work from rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel this game. It was very good considering this was Gabriel's NFL debut, and it was much better than the Browns have been getting from the quarterback position this year.

But despite that upgrade — the Browns Browned anyway.

Browns Defense Yields Lead

The defense that had been good the first month of the season, allowing the fewest yards in the NFL this season, gave up the lead and the game late. Oh, and by the way, coach Kevin Stefanski did his team no favors with his play-calling just before that defensive wither.

"We just have to be better and score more points," Stefanski said. "Disappointed for the team. We expect our guys to go do their job but just didn't come through …"

So the Browns continue to operate in the darkness of their 1-4 record. But Gabriel was a flicker of light.

He completed 19-of-33 passes for 190 yards and 2 TD passes — one each to David Njuko and Harold Fannin Jr.

Gabriel Contributed To Offense

"Yeah, I think there's something to build on," Gabriel said afterward. "No moral victories whatsoever but there's always a process and the more time you spend around anyone, you're going to get more continuity … and us as a unit coming together and getting comfortable as a unit."

And maybe (probably?) the Browns haven't found their franchise quarterback in Gabriel. But they've probably found their guy for the near future.

And finding Mr. Right Now may have to work for a struggling team that's been searching a long time for Mr. Right.

Dillon was, for much of this game, a revelation against the Vikings. He didn't just avoid the terrible things like, you know, sacks and fumbles and picks, but actually contributed to the cause.

In London, Garbriel played pretty well, mates.

"He put us in a position to win," defensive end Myles Garrett noted.

Gabriel is playing because Joe Flacco simply did not protect the football well enough in any of his four starts.

Dillon Gabriel Better Than Flacco

He had six interceptions in four games. He had two fumbles in those games. So there was only one game in which he limited his turnovers to just one, and he had three against Detroit – two interceptions and a fumble.

We had a good idea after that Detroit game that Flacco was toast.

And a few days later, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski made the move to Gabriel.

The interesting thing is Stefanski defended Flacco probably more than was merited during his early struggles. And he kind of dismissed Gabriel's work probably more than was merited after this game.

"Probably premature to grade those things," the coach said of Gabriel's outing. "There's some good things and some rookie things we have to clean up."

Flores A Rookie QB Problem

That's true but, again, it lacks perspective.

Gabriel's work, you should note, came against Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who has a well-chronicled reputation for presenting problems to young quarterbacks.

Flores, coming into Sunday's game, had authored a 9-1 record when coaching against rookie quarterbacks since 2019, when he took over as the Miami Dolphins head coach and later as the Vikings defensive coordinator.

But the issues that have often manifested in those nine Flores victories did not show themselves for Dillon. He didn't seem confused. He didn't seem rattled.

About the only time the Vikings got the better of Gabriel and the Browns was on third down — with Cleveland converting only 3 of 15.

Not good enough overall, true. But it's a start for Mr. Right Now.