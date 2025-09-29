Disasters Have Consequences: Jobs Could Be On Line For An NFL Coach, Quarterback And Wide Receiver

It was a disaster on Sunday for Brian Callahan, Joe Flacco and Adonai Mitchell. There's simply no other way to put it and the only saving grace about it is Monday might be worse.

Because Monday might bring the consequences for what happened on Sunday.

All three men – the Tennessee Titans head coach, the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback and the Colts wide receiver – had nightmarish days, and it would surprise no one if their avalanche of suck soon picked up steam and buried the careers of any, or all three.

Titans Day Can Have Consequences

This is not a news story. We have not been told Callahan will be gone this week. Neither are we saying that Flacco will be benched, or Mitchell will be released.

But, again, none of those three scenarios coming to pass would surprise. Why?

Consider:

Callahan is 0-4 this season following Sunday's 26-0 whitewashing against the previously winless Houston Texans. He had a pretty awful outing last week.

Then the Titans practiced all week, studied tape, held meetings morning, noon and night, and after all that, crossed the 50-yard line into Houston territory exactly three times on Sunday. On two of those, they missed field goals.

Brian Callahan Record: 3-18

Callahan, who has won only three of 21 games during his tenure, admitted afterward that his team simply isn't doing anything very well. And, yes, that's got to be frustrating because, he admitted it all reflects on everyone, including him.

But Callahan seemed prepared to take out part of that frustration on a reporter when he was asked if the Titans are a resilient team.

"I know what you're doing there," he answered. "I know what you're doing, and I'm not going to answer that right now."

Callahan then seemed to rethink and came back at the question again.

"I'm just going to compose myself here before I say something I regret but, yes," he said. "I think this team is resilient. I think it is relentless. We haven't played good enough football and I think those are two very distinct, different things"

Joe Flacco Regressing Each Week

This is headed in a bad direction – kind of like Flacco's play.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback has simply stunk and what's worse, he's been regressing — with his passer rating dropping for three consecutive weeks after an unremarkable season opener. It's as if opposing teams are seeing what Flacco can still do at age 40 behind substandard pass protection, and they're not afraid.

Sunday's outing included two interceptions and now Flacco has six on the season against only two touchdown passes.

After Cleveland's 34-10 loss to the Lions, coach Kevin Stefanski said he's not thinking of benching Flacco. "That's not our focus," Stefanski said.

Benching Flacco Seems Inevitable

Stefanski deflected a handful of questions about Flacco's job status. He focused on laying responsibility for the problem everywhere.

But Stefanski cannot bench everyone. He can bench the older, underperforming QB … but only if he's ready to commit to Dillon Gabriel as his new starter. Then Shedeur Sanders if/when Gabriel struggles.

And this is where a dose of reality is in order: The Browns have a terrible quarterback situation and Deshaun Watson isn't going to rescue anyone. Beyond Watson, none of the three guys on the active roster is ready to turn the team around.

So Stefanski's choice is making a change from one inconsistent veteran to a likely inconsistent youngster. But make no mistake, the change away from Flacco is inevitable, if not this week, at some point.

Adonai Mitchell Costs Colts A Victory

Finally, there was the day (doomsday is more accurate) by Adonai Mitchell.

He cost the Colts two touchdowns in a 27-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Mitchell had a certain 77-yard touchdown catch, except he began to celebrate with the ball at around the 3-yard line. And he fumbled the ball in the process.

The ball squirted out of the back of the end zone for a Rams touchback.

"It was a matter of losing focus, and, you know, just a play that just can’t happen," Mitchell said afterward. "Just, just unacceptable. I just got to be better for the team and for the organization."

Mitchell Penalty Nullifies TD

Later, Mitchell was flagged for a holding penalty. The indiscretion just so happened to nullify a 53-yard touchdown run by running back Jonathan Taylor.

And, to be fair, Mitchell probably isn't going to get cut once the Colts overcome the sting of this loss. He's a second-round pick in only his second season so he's got plenty of football left to play. But fans don't have to be logical.

They wanted him gone after this one. Luckily, coach Shane Steichen didn't seem to join that chorus.

"…We got a lot of faith in AD, and this is a bump in the road for him," Steichen said, "and he’s going to bounce back. And we got a lot of confidence in his abilities."