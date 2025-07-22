Ben Askren Announces He's Out of Hospital After Near-Death Battle with Pneumonia

The MMA community received an uplifting update Tuesday concerning former fighter Ben Askren, 40, who announced that he's out of the hospital after two months of battling a staph infection and pneumonia.

Previously, Askren shared that he died ‘four times’ during the sudden health scare. He posted an update on social media Tuesday and was overwhelmed with emotion as he reflected on his survival.

He still can't walk because of his double-lung transplant, but Askren's spirits seemed high.

"Day 59, I'm out with my beautiful wife supporter," Askren said.

"Man, that was a long journey, and it's not over because I still can't really walk. I've got to reteach myself to do that, among many other things. I guess I can make light of it because it was me, and I don't really remember it. ... I don't remember 35 days of this journey. I think surgery was 24 or 25 days ago. It was hard. It was hard.

He continued, "I said this already in one of the videos, but the support you guys gave me, whether it was starting a GoFundMe, whether it was helping my kids and wife get through it, I had friends come from all over the country to hang out for a couple days. It meant so much. It was so great to just have all the support and all the love.

"Hopefully I'm not in this situation again for a really, really, really, really long time. I plan on living a while. Thank you guys again for all the positive comments online, everything. It means so much. Love you guys."

Askren, a former NCAA wrestling champion, shared updates alongside his wife Amy, with whom he shares three kids.

Most recently, Askren shocked those in the MMA community with a video update that showed him in a gaunt state. Askren also revealed he had "officially" died four times and lost 50 pounds during his stretch of difficulty. He underwent a double lung transplant to combat the pneumonia, triggered by a staph infection, as previously reported by OutKick.

Both fans and former rivals reached out to give Askren support in his trying times. One of those guys who spoke up was Jorge Masvidal — Askren's UFC nemesis.

"I know we were rivals in the ring. I just want to say, God bless you," Masvidal said in a social media video. "And when I get back in America, if I can come shake your hand, brother, and just say a prayer with you, it will be amazing, man."

A career in the Octagon might not have worked out for Askren, but this latest fight proved he's genuinely a BMF.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela