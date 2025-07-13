Jorge Masvidal Sends Heartfelt Message To Former Foe Ben Askren After Near-Death Experience

Jorge Masvidal is wishing the best to his former rival, Ben Askren.

Ben Askren’s grueling medical battle, culminating in a double lung transplant, has sparked widespread support from the MMA community, including a message from a former rival.

Askren, 40, underwent the procedure after a life-threatening battle with pneumonia, triggered by a staph infection, as previously reported by OutKick.

In an emotional Instagram video shared on July 9, from his hospital bed, Askren, joined by his wife Amy — mother of their two children — revealed he has "no recollection" of his treatment period (from May to July), when his heart stopped "four times."

He recounted losing 50 pounds in just 45 days, dropping to 147 pounds — a weight he hadn’t seen since age 15 — and expressed deep gratitude for the overwhelming support from the wrestling and MMA communities, likening it to attending his own funeral.

Askren’s gaunt appearance stunned those familiar with the former NCAA wrestling champion.

Jorge Masvidal, who defeated Askren at UFC 239, shared a heartfelt Instagram message after learning of Askren’s ordeal.

"What’s up, my brother?" Masvidal said. "I know we were rivals in the ring. I just want to say, God bless you. And when I get back in America, if I can come shake your hand, brother, and just say a prayer with you, it will be amazing, man."

Leading up to their 2019 fight, Askren’s taunting had provoked Masvidal, who responded with the fastest knockout in UFC history, landing a flying knee to Askren’s face just five seconds into the match.

Despite their well-documented feud, witnessing his former adversary’s life-threatening struggle prompted Masvidal to set aside past differences.

"I know you’re going to pull through this because you’re a f**king warrior, brother," Masvidal continued. "God bless. Your story is crazy inspirational what you’re going through right now. God bless you, and I’m hoping to get back and just be able to shake your hand.

"I hope all is well, brother."

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela