UFC Star Ben Askren's Shocking Health Battle: Died 4 Times, Lost 45 Pounds, Saved by Double Lung Transplant

Mixed martial artist and NCAA wrestling champion Ben Askren, 40, underwent a double lung transplant after a life-threatening battle with pneumonia, triggered by a staph infection, as previously reported by OutKick.

In early June, Askren first shared details of his health crisis.

After over a month of intensive medical treatment, he provided an emotional update, revealing he had "officially" died four times and lost 45 pounds during his trial.

A gaunt Askren also expressed overwhelming gratitude for the support from fans since he and his wife, Amy, disclosed his condition, which shocked and concerned many. The couple share three children.

"I haven't given you an update in a while and figure you deserve one," Askren said in the video update.

"Whenever this is all the way over. I just read through my wife's journal because I don't remember anything from May 28 to July 2. I have no recollection. No idea. No idea what happened. We'll kind of go through it all. I just kind of read through my wife's journal. It's like a movie. It's ridiculous."

Askren — known for his wrestling in college, stint in the UFC and fighting Jake Paul in the boxing ring — described the harrowing experience, noting his heart stopped briefly four times and the subsequent double lung transplant that saved his life.

"I only died four times where the ticker stopped for about 20 seconds," Askren added.

"That's not ideal. You guys know that. But I got a double lung transplant. I made it out to the other side of it, gaining quite a bit of strength, learning to use everything again.

"I was actually on the scale yesterday – 147 pounds. I haven't been 147 pounds since I was 15 years old. I lost 50 pounds in a 45-day period. So, man. That was a battle. Obviously, I don't remember most of it."

Askren was deeply moved by the support he received, likening it to attending his own funeral. He recalled the wrestling community's outpouring of love, which left him motivated to fight back.

"The thing that was most impactful to me was all the love I felt from everybody," Askren said. "It was almost like I got to have my own funeral. Right?

"I still remember 30 years ago when Dave Schultz died and you listen to all these older people recollect how much they enjoyed him and how much they loved him. Obviously, he never got to hear that. ... So, the outpouring of love from the wrestling community was amazing. It felt so good. I'm more motivated than ever to give back and do what I can.

"I love you guys. I appreciate you guys. This has been tough, not only on me but my whole family, and my close community. I appreciate everything. I hope you guys appreciate the update. Like I said, sometime down the road maybe Amy and I can detail everything a little more."

