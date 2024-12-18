Army-Navy Game Attended By Trump, Vance And Daniel Penny Posts Record Ratings

The annual Army-Navy football game is an American tradition. It's so ingrained in our culture that more than 50 Congressional members recently sent a letter to the College Football Playoff Committee and Bowl Season to try to preserve one Saturday in December for the game to be the only college football game.

That wasn't the case this year, however, as Army-Navy was one of three games played on Saturday. It didn't impact interest in the game, though, as more than 9 million people watched Navy capture the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy.

According to Sports Media Watch, "The annual Army-Navy Game averaged 9.4 million viewers on CBS Saturday, marking the largest audience for the rivalry since at least 1990. The previous high was 8.45 million in 1992."

The data-tracking site noted that this was the highest-rated college football game that didn't involve either a Big 10 or an SEC school and ranked as the 11th most-viewed game of the year among all contests.

Obviously, the presence of President-elect Donald Trump, Vice President-elect JD Vance and recently-acquitted Daniel Penny in the crowd, even though they were largely ignored by CBS cameras, added to the intrigue.

This year's version of the game took on additional significance given that both Army and Navy had terrific seasons, which is likely the biggest reason for the massive audience.

At one point, both schools were in the conversation for the College Football Playoff. In fact, both were ranked in the AP Top 25 at the same time earlier in the season, marking the first time that happened in over 50 years.

Army hung in the playoff conversation longer, but saw its hopes dashed with a 49-14 loss against Notre Dame. Navy started 6-0 before cooling off with a 3-3 finish. That finish included the upset win over Army, which finished the regular season 11-2.

It's great to see that enthusiasm for one of the great American traditions has not diminished, and if anything, is only increasing.

It might seem like patriotism is at a bit of a low, but that's only leading to a large group doubling-down on it.

You love to see it.