Donald Trump, JD Vance, Daniel Penny All Attend Army-Navy Game And The Crowd Approves

Today’s Army vs. Navy college football game is one of the best events on the yearly sports calendar. If you’re looking for a football game that represents America better than this, you won’t find one. Every time I watch this game, I feel proud to live in this country.

If the only part of today’s festivities was the game itself, that would be awesome. But we had a few celebrity sightings at the game that got my adrenaline pumping even more.

Usually, popular people showing up at a game doesn’t move the needle for me. But when those popular people are president-elect Donald Trump, JD Vance, and recently exonerated Daniel Penny, then I take notice.

All three of these American patriots are in Landover, Maryland for the 125th edition of this classic matchup. The crowd erupted in loud applause when it was announced that they had arrived at Northwestern Stadium.

As if we needed any more reasons to make us scream "‘MERICA" during this game.

During the national anthem, one of CBS’ cameras panned to Trump. Like a true class-act, he was saluting as "The Star-Spangled Banner" played.

As OutKick’s Zach Dean said earlier , it's reasons like this why Trump is in the White House and not Sleepy Joe Biden. Trump, before even being sworn in, is attending the Army vs. Navy game, which is automatically more times than Biden did in his laughable four-year presidency.

America is so back, baby. Let the good times continue to roll.