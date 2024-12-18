Daniel Penny Smeared In Disgusting Fashion By Liberal Outlet

Daniel Penny was smeared in appalling fashion by a publication not worth the server space it rents.

Penny was acquitted in the death of Jordan Neely in a trial that was so ridiculous it might not have been allowed in Stalin's Soviet Union.

The former Marine saw Neely as a threat on the NYC subway due to his threatening and erratic behavior. Instead of doing nothing like most people would have, he stepped up to protect people who couldn't protect themselves.

The justice system in Manhattan tried to ruin his life. Fortunately, the jury saw through the nonsense.

Liberal publication smears Daniel Penny.

Penny's acquittal was a win for common sense. Well, it was for those of us with IQs above room temperature. For The Nation - an extremely liberal outlet - it was a nightmare come true.

The outlet wrote an article about Penny attending the Army/Navy game with Vice President-elect JD Vance and President-elect Donald Trump. The headline?

"Trump Invites a Killer to His Luxury Box."

You know whatever comes after that is going to be insane, but nothing prepared me for what I read. The article suggests Penny "or someone inspired by his fame" might be motivated to kill the players on the field because they "looked like" Jordan Neely.

This is a real quote from the article. It's going to seem like it's fiction due to the absurdity of it. It's not. It's 100 percent real (You can read the entire article here. I debated even linking to it given its disgusting nature, but make your own choice on clicking):

"As for the game, Navy won in a romp, 31–13. After their victory, the players for the Midshipmen cheered, hugged, and cried. They are true and worthy victors. Many of them looked like someone that Penny—or someone inspired by his fame—might decide to kill one day on the subway. After all, the Super Bowl is in February, tickets are going fast, and now we know the key to getting a killer seat next to Trump."

No matter how much you hate the dishonest media, this garbage is proof you don't hate it enough. Daniel Penny protected innocent women and children from a mentally unwell person with a long record of causing problems and breaking the law.

Putting yourself in danger to protect those who can't protect themselves is something this country used to celebrate. That's why Good Samaritans, first responders and servicemembers are given so much respect.

Furthermore, do we really think the athletes at Army and Navy "looked like someone" resembling Jordan Neely? Are some black? Yes, but that's where the comparisons start and end.

Last time I checked, athletes playing football for the Midshipmen and Black Knights don't break elderly women's faces like Jordan Neely did. The conclusion from The Nation is clear:

All black people are the same and, apparently, like Jordan Neely.

That's the definition of racism and bigotry, but the outlet is so blind to its own ignorance it doesn't even realize what it's arguing.

What do you think about the smear against Daniel Penny? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.