JD Vance Pulls 100% Pure Class Move For Daniel Penny After Acquittal

Vice President-elect JD Vance has pulled off a great move for Daniel Penny following his absurd trial.

Penny was acquitted in the death of Jordan Neely. Neely died after being restrained by Penny on a New York City subway car. Neely, a man with a long criminal history, was behaving in a threatening and erratic fashion when the former member of the Marines made the decision to intervene.

Instead of being applauded for stepping up to defend innocent people from a crazy person, he was arrested and put on trial in NYC.

Fortunately, the jury did its job and acquitted him. He's now free to go about building his life, and that includes a little college football action this weekend.

JD Vance invites Daniel Penny to the Army/Navy game.

Penny will be in attendance at the Army/Navy game this weekend at Northwest Stadium (the home of the Commanders) as a special guest of America's soon-to-be Vice President.

"Daniel’s a good guy, and New York’s mob district attorney tried to ruin his life for having a backbone. I’m grateful he accepted my invitation and hope he’s able to have fun and appreciate how much his fellow citizens admire his courage," Vance tweeted Friday morning when announcing the news.

This is a great gesture from Vance and President-elect Donald Trump. It's a very classy move. What the justice system in NYC did to Daniel Penny was gross.

Penny stepped up to help people who couldn't help themselves on that subway car, and was then dragged through the mud for doing it.

Now, he'll get to watch a patriotic football game played by young men who will later defend America, and he'll be doing it with Vance and Trump.

It's a pretty cool moment, and I certainly hope Penny enjoys himself. He's absolutely earned it.