Michigan High School With Trans Player On Girls Volleyball Team One Win From State Tournament

After a credential denial from MHSAA, OutKick attends as Skyline moves within one win of states.

The Ann Arbor Skyline girls volleyball team, which has a trans-identifying biological male in its starting lineup, handily defeated Ann Arbor Pioneer on Wednesday night, 3-0, to advance to the District 15 final. If Skyline beats Dexter High School, which also won its semifinal match, the team will advance to the Michigan state tournament for the second-straight year.

As OutKick has reported throughout the fall season, Skyline appears to have tried to hide its biological male player's identity, with many parents of opposing teams expressing outrage when they discovered their teenage girls were competing against a male. The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) allows trans-identifying males to compete in girls' sports with an approved waiver, though it has not confirmed to OutKick whether it has approved any such waiver.

The organization told us in September that it had not granted any waivers since last fall (waivers have to be approved every year), but has ignored multiple follow-up requests asking if one has since been granted.

OutKick Attends Ann Arbor Skyline Match

OutKick headed to Ann Arbor to see Skyline in action during Wednesday's District 15 playoffs, despite the MHSAA denying our request for a media credential.

"The MHSAA only provides Tournament Media Passes to outlets determined [to be] primarily a news-gathering organization, with an emphasis on regularly scheduled event coverage. Outlets must also have a demonstrated history and reputation for providing sustained game coverage of high school sports," MHSAA Director of Broadcast Properties Jon Ross said in an email to OutKick.

It seems like an organization like the MHSAA would be thrilled to have national media coverage for a girls high school volleyball tournament, so the denial is odd. Unless, of course, they don't want OutKick covering the event because they don't like our coverage.

Because we didn't have a media credential, OutKick bought a ticket to attend the match on Wednesday night at Skyline High School. Skyline earned a first-round bye in the District 15 playoffs and the right to host the tournament because it finished first in the district during the regular season.

The first thing I noticed was how much pro-transgender propaganda littered the halls of the school. As soon as I walked up the stairs toward the gym, a massive mural greeted me.

But it didn't stop there. Down the next hallway, an entire bulletin board is dedicated to Skyline's GSRA (Gender, Sexuality, and Romanticality Alliance). One of their posters explains what pronouns are, why they are important and how to ask someone their pronouns. The group describes its meetings as a "safe place to make friends, talk about current events, or learn to be a better ally."

Once inside the gym for the two semifinal matches, everything proceeded as normal. There was no indication that Skyline had a transgender player on its team, and no one in the crowd seemed to mind. If anything, the people in the community seemed to fully support a biological male competing on the girls' team.

In fact, after Skyline's match, two women approached me.

"You should be ashamed of yourself," one woman said, in an angry tone.

"Why?" I asked.

"You don't belong here. You are harassing children for no reason," she continued.

"How am I harassing them? I'm standing up here quietly and watching the game," I responded calmly.

"Do you have a child on either team? If not, you should not be here," the other woman chimed in.

"I'm doing my job, ma'am," I countered. "I am here covering a story."

Both women sneered as they walked back toward a group of parents, all of whom stared me down as I left the building. Though their menacing glares were a bit unsettling, I simply smiled back at them as I exited the gym.

Skyline's Win Puts It One Win From State Tournament

On Thursday, Skyline and Dexter square off for the District 15 final. The winner advances to the Michigan state high school girls volleyball tournament and will play on Nov. 11 at Monroe High School in the regional semifinal.

Skyline reached the state tournament last year, with the same trans-identifying biological male on the team. It lost in the regional semifinal against Temperance Bedford.

Win or lose Thursday, the conversation around Skyline is not going away. We still want answers on why the MHSAA refuses to answer basic questions about eligibility and media access. Parents and athletes deserve transparent rules applied the same way to everyone. OutKick will keep pressing for those answers while Skyline and Dexter decide who moves on.