EXCLUSIVE: Michigan Parent Urges MHSAA, Lawmakers, Administrators To Protect Girls' Sports

OutKick exclusively obtained an email from a Michigan parent that was sent to several school administrators, as well as Michigan lawmakers, urging them to protect girls' sports and locker rooms from biological males.

"I am writing as one of many concerned parents of a Monroe High School volleyball player regarding an urgent matter ahead of this weekend’s tournament," the email stated.

"During our recent match at Skyline High School, parents were made aware… of reports circulating about potential policy violations and eligibility concerns related to Skyline’s volleyball roster. Since then, multiple news outlets have published at least three articles on the matter, leaving many families surprised and deeply concerned that both parents and athletes were the last to be informed."

As OutKick previously reported, Ann Arbor Skyline has a trans-identifying biological male on its girls' volleyball team.

"Parents and players were not notified in advance or provided an opportunity to ensure appropriate privacy accommodations," the email continued.

The email also urges the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) and schools to be more transparent regarding transgender participation in girls' sports.

"Our children have the right to know whether they are sharing locker rooms, restrooms, or courts with a biological male, and parents have the right to be informed in advance."

OutKick reached out to the parent and they wished to remain anonymous for fear of backlash against the parent's daughter. They did, however, sign their name in the email.

The parent also provided a comment to OutKick about why they chose to send the email.

"It’s amazing, and honestly sad, to see how many parents and friends have strong opinions about this but stay silent when it really matters. No matter what my personal views are, everyone deserves the right to speak up respectfully, especially when it involves our sons and daughters," the parent said.

"I will always protect my children’s safety and well-being. That has always been, and always will be, my number one priority, as it should be for every parent."

Skyline finished first in its district and will host the District 15 tournament, which starts Nov. 3. The tournament represents the first round of the MHSAA playoffs. According to MHSAA guidelines, schools must apply for a transgender participation waiver in order for a trans-identifying biological male to compete in MHSAA tournaments. The MHSAA has the right to approve or deny such a waiver.

Previously, the MHSAA told OutKick that it had not granted any transgender participation waivers this fall. However, the governing body has refused to provide any details since Sept. 23, despite multiple requests. Therefore, it is unclear if the organization has since approved a waiver to allow Skyline to roster a trans-identifying biological male to compete in the MHSAA playoffs.

OutKick plans to be on site for the District 15 tournament on Nov. 5, the date of Skyline's first match. Skyline received a first-round bye because of its regular-season record, meaning it will need to win two matches to advance to the MHSAA regional semifinal Nov. 11 at Mason High School.