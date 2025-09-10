Exclusive: Michigan High School's Volleyball Win Faces Scrutiny Amid Trans Waiver Dispute

Ann Arbor Public Schools says it's following rules; MHSAA reports no waivers this fall

Despite Michigan rules requiring a waiver for transgender athletes, Skyline High School’s girls varsity volleyball team took the court on Tuesday night with a biological male in the starting lineup and easily dispatched Monroe High School.

Because the athlete is a minor, OutKick is not naming the athlete. Still, questions remain about whether that win, or any of the team’s nine victories so far this year, is valid.

Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) policy requires that a trans-identifying male request a waiver from the organization to play on a girls team. The MHSAA previously told OutKick that it did not grant any waivers this fall.

District Response

Skyline and Ann Arbor Public Schools, however, insist they are in compliance with MHSAA rules.

"Our high schools follow all of the MHSAA guidelines and regulations," the district said in a joint statement from Skyline High School. "We do not share information about any AAPS students."

OutKick asked Skyline High School and the AAPS how they could follow all MHSAA guidelines and regulations when there is a transgender athlete competing in girls volleyball without a waiver, but neither the district nor the school responded.

The MHSAA, which previously responded to several OutKick requests, did not respond to subsequent questions about whether it planned to open an investigation into Skyline High School for potential breach of policy.

On-Site Observations

OutKick's Joe Kinsey attended Tuesday's match between Skyline High School and Monroe High School to observe the atmosphere firsthand.

Based on what I observed, Monroe fans, players, and the student body appeared to have no idea their team was playing against a biological male. During player introductions, there were no protests or jeering.

Unlike at a volleyball match OutKick attended in California featuring AB Hernandez—in which teammates made a big production for Hernandez during player introductions—Skyline didn't treat the biological male any differently than it did for other teammates.

Monroe parents and players would have had no apparent reason to suspect they were facing a biological male based on how Skyline handled its business. As for the game, it was a three-set sweep. The biological male was clearly the best athlete on the court against an opponent that was overwhelmed not only by the biological male, but by the entire Skyline team.

Eligibility and Potential Penalties

According to the MHSAA, waivers must be reapplied for each season. Past approvals do not carry over. Under MHSAA rules, any transgender athlete competing without a waiver would put the player and the school at risk.

"If a student were found to be participating without a waiver, that student would be deemed ineligible, and the student’s team would be ineligible to play in our MHSAA postseason tournament," MHSAA previously said in a statement. "We have not granted any waivers since last fall."

The athlete also competed on the team last year—when Skyline reached the second round of the MHSAA Division I state tournament. It's unclear whether one of the waivers granted last season was for this athlete. The MHSAA told OutKick that it will not comment on specific athletes.

OutKick will continue its investigation and post updates as warranted.