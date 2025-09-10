Winnie Cooper, 50, Hits The Red Carpet & Drives Divorced Gen X Dads Crazy, Ric Flair Is Sad & Bacon Burnt Ends

After years of writing about trans in sports, last night I went to my very first sporting event featuring a trans athlete and, shocker, the trans athlete was the best athlete on the court

It's becoming a broken record, right?

So OutKick's Dan Zaksheske is working on a story out of Michigan where a volleyball team is using a biological male to help dominate opponents, but there's plenty of evidence the opposing teams have no clue they're being dominated by a biological male.

Last night, since I'm in the area, I went into a gym to observe what's going on.

Here's what I found:

No protest No jeering, no reactions to the biological male's performance Based on my observations, the opposing school had no clue; the game was played in a fairly red part of the state, so if they knew, they sure held back; Trump carried the county with 62.8% of the vote in 2024 The trans team coach loved to see absolute smashes come from her middle hitter. Guess who the middle hitter was

More observations:

The trans athlete was the best athlete on the court and it wasn't even close Jumped out of the gym compared to all the biological females

Am I looking to get back on the trans beat? Absolutely not.

But it's also important to be out in society to see what's going on. Last night was an eye-opener.

NFL fan fights

— Rob M. in Florida writes:

A couple of thoughts on fan fights at NFL Games.

I have not been to an NFL game in four years. The last was a Bucs game against the Saints and it was miserable. It cost me $65 to park my RV, $100 for a nosebleed seat and $18 for a beer. It was then that I made the decision to not go again, everyone knows the NFL experience is better at home or in your local bar.

It wasn’t just the price of everything, it was the fans, on both sides. Fights, screaming profanities at each other and adults having to cover their kids ears and pull them away from drunken fans of both teams. It just wasn’t a good time, plus it was 105 degrees in Ray Jay.

Ladies, this one is for you. I hate to say it, but women at these games can just be the worst. I have no idea why you think it’s a good idea to scream and yell at the other teams fans, get in there face and generally be obnoxious, but you do.

Take a breath, it’s only a game, you do not impress us with the amount of White Claw you can pound mixed in with Fireball shots before the game. Your ass is writing a check your husbands or boyfriends are going to have to cash. This isn’t an NFL problem, it isn’t an alcohol problem, it’s an internet problem.

A lot of people out there think they can take there Keyboard Cowboy mindset out in public and have no repercussions. Guess what? The keyboard doesn’t hit back when you insult someone on line. It sure does in the real world, but once again, FAFO, right?

Kinsey:

I haven't taken Mrs. Screencaps to an NFL game since a preseason experience at Ford Field like 15 years ago when she couldn't walk up the steps in the 100 section without it turning into a meat market.

Nope, never again.

— Jon P. emails:

Just more disgusting behavior from Americans that have no class. Seems that is the only crowd that attends NFL games. Was true over 20 years ago when I attended my last NFL game at FedEx Field.



When will there be a national outcry, led by journalists, for a change in behavior at these games?



It’s a problem that will be hard to resolve since most of these clowns get blind drunk before they even get into the stadium. The alcohol beverages are priced extremely high inside the stadium but that doesn’t stop them.



Roger Good for Nothing Goodell should be leading the effort to try to create change. But he’s soft and a capitulator so I won’t hold my breath.

Former 'Cocks legend Mark in TN told me Cocks LB Demetrius Knight was going to be a good pick

— Mark in TN played some ball. He knew Knight was a great pick. This is what Mark wrote in April.

I think your Bengals got a steal with Demetrius Knight, LB out of South Carolina. He is a character person and a gritty player. I think you will be pleasantly surprised.

This is what Mark wrote on Monday:

I did tell you that you got a sleeper in former Gamecock Demetrius Knight. 10 tackles and 1 pass defended was a good start for the rook.

NFL scorebugs

— Lee D. writes:

Can't believe I got pulled into this because I thought only the easily-offended dweebs at Awful Announcing cared about scorebugs.

The FOX scorebug, at least in the screenshot you used Tuesday, though well-intentioned, is way too big unless that is the scorebug they used going into or returning from commercial. The original scorebug FOX designed when it first got the NFL was ahead of its time. Its current scorebug as you depicted is good for the 1990s.

The scorebug, like all graphics, should be as unobtrusive as possible. We (as in football viewers) are not watching football for cutesy sh!t and graphics. We're watching for football. Less clutter the better. Sadly, way too many producers think viewers tune in for graphics and cutesy sh!t.

The current FOX scorebug is way too obtrusive. Back in the day when you watched at a sportsbar before iPhones, you had no idea what the score was unless the TV was four feet in front of your face or you brought a pair of binoculars with you. Now, everyone has an app at hand's reach with the score and other stats. So the scorebug doesn't need to take up 20 percent of the screen.

When I'm watching a game at home with a cold beer in my hand, I don't give a sh!t about "lazy." In fact, I don't give a sh!t about design whatsoever unless it is some ugly-arsed throw-up uniforms. I just want to watch the damn game and the only thing I need is what FOX offers: Score, time, timeouts left, down and distance. Just put it in the corner of the screen, please.

Always and forever, KISS (Not Gene Simmons but, "Keep it simple, stupid.")

As for the TV you purchased, only 55-inches?

Kinsey:

I didn't know scorebugs could move the needle. The emails just keep rolling in. Yes, I bought a 55-incher because it's a two-tv basement wall. The Room is like 35X12. 55-inchers work best.

We have tailgaters having a tailgate-off

— Vols fan John C. takes a shot at A&M Mike:

While Mike N. likes 9am tailgate for 11:45 kickoffs, I enjoy 9am tailgates for 3:30 kickoffs in the shadow of Neyland Stadium. Early bird gets the worm. I love the smell of DOMLITES in the morning!

On Mrs. Screencaps getting her mums after I bought a new TV

— Jon C. says:

Give Mrs. Screencaps a psuedo-pass on the mums and not just because you bought a new TV. Depending on where you live and what type of mum you are growing, there some that are in bloom. True, most of the store bought stuff has been forced to bloom now. Growing your own and blooming now is still respecting summer, it’s just following nature. Store bought is pushing it.



Short word in CrossFit. I’ve been weightlifting since high school football, so at least 45 years (I’m 60). Started doing CrossFit about 15 years ago. What I love most is the varied workout. Not doing benchpresses again for the millionth time. I’ve never been hurt but then again I use some hard earned sense. I don’t do heavy lifts anymore. On the days they are doing 1 rep or 3 rep maxes, I pass and go for a bike ride. Last time I did a one rep max I was 40 and did 300 on the bench and 480 on the squat and thought what the *&#! am I doing I’m going to hurt myself more than I’m going to gain.

Are you Intimidated®?

— Paul D. in SoDak reports:

Dale made an appearance at Kool Deadwood Nites classic car show and auction. This sweet Monte Carlo was on the block.

I hate pumpkin spice.

Kinsey:

As many of you know, that's the exact cutout that I have in the mancave. A few years ago, a Screencaps reader asked if I wanted a Dale cutout. He explained that he had a big supply of the cutouts that had been in storage for years. Like 25 years.

I said ‘yes’.

About a week later, Dale arrived.

Here's the weird part: The reader who sent the Dale standee hasn't emailed me since.

I don't know where Greg went, but I can tell him that I cherish that Dale every single time I trek down the stairs. And he's a helluva conversation starter.

No. 1 question I get: Was Earnhardt that short?

Not even close. Dale was 6-foot-1.

Do any of you guys have Pokemon cards in your investment portfolio?

Mike T. in Idaho sent over this one from the Wall Street Journal.

The story? Pokemon cards "have seen a roughly 3,821% monthly cumulative return since 2004," according to the WSJ.

So, the question here, which one of you sold your Nike stock and pivoted to Pokémon like 5-7 years ago?

#####################

That is it. I'm running a couple of minutes late, so let's get rolling.

Go have a great day.

