MHSAA Withholds Details On Michigan HS Volleyball Transgender Eligibility

Since OutKick first reported that Skyline High School in Michigan rosters a trans-identifying biological male on its girls' volleyball team, we have been trying to get answers from the school and the Michigan High School Athletic Association.

MHSAA previously told OutKick that it did not approve a single transgender eligibility waiver this fall, which is required for biological males to compete in girls' sports across the state. However, their policy only applies to official MHSAA tournaments and postseason play.

After failing to respond to four email requests from Sept. 8 to Sept. 22, MHSAA finally replied to some of OutKick's follow-up questions.

The organization informed us that it only reviews transgender eligibility for postseason tournaments, that only administrators (athletic directors, principals or superintendents) can file complaints, that regular-season results still count without postseason approval (but can be vacated later for violations), and that only the requesting school is notified of decisions. The association also said it has issued no transgender postseason approvals statewide since Sept. 11, 2025.

What they would not tell OutKick is if there are any transgender athlete waivers currently pending, or if there are any outstanding complaints about eligibility issues within the state. So, we do not know if any schools have filed an official request for MHSAA to investigate Skyline High School for potential eligibility violations.

There's a Recent MHSAA Precedent

While the MHSAA's waivers only apply to postseason play, that doesn't mean regular season records can't be affected if a member school violates eligibility rules.

Last fall, Saline High School self-reported a potential eligibility issue to the MHSAA. The violation had nothing to do with a transgender athlete, but instead focused on a player who did not live in the proper district to compete for the school's football team. Saline forfeited three of its wins over the issue, dropping its record at the time from 5-0 to 2-3 and affecting its postseason hopes, according to local reports.

The school, under pressure from local residents, appealed the forfeitures to the MHSAA and the governing body ruled that the forfeits would stand.

"There is a wide range of sanctions for violations of MHSAA regulations based on the specific rule violation and defined penalty," said Geoff Kimmerly, the MHSAA's communications director. "Situations vary, and commenting on what would be a specific penalty in one case wouldn’t necessarily be accurate or appropriate in another."

OutKick asked Skyline High School and Ann Arbor Public Schools if they had self-reported a potential violation, and if they have since requested a transgender eligibility waiver to allow the athlete to compete in postseason matches. They did not respond.

What Does It All Mean?

With MHSAA acknowledging that approvals are postseason-only, administrator-initiated, and not shared with opponents, a team could play through the regular season while a request is never filed or still pending — and only later learn whether results impact seeding or postseason qualification. Skyline High School is 13-6-2 on the season as of Sept. 25.

The Skyline player at the heart of this eligibility question participated in postseason play last year, helping the team reach the second round of the MHSAA Division I state tournament.

"The MHSAA has a longstanding rule that boys may not participate on a girls' team in MHSAA-sponsored postseason meets and tournaments," Kimmerly said. "This has been part of MHSAA regulations for the last 30 years."

MHSAA granted two transgender participation waivers last fall, but would not specify the schools or sports involved.

What's Next?

The association acknowledged that it has to balance state law with President Donald Trump's Executive Order, "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports."

"Michigan has a clear legal conflict between state civil rights law (Elliott-Larsen) and the February Federal Executive Order. We have continued to await clarification on how these conflicts should be reconciled, which we understand will be addressed by a case before the United States Supreme Court later this fall," Kimmery said.

The MHSAA handbook states, "When questions arise involving trans girl (male to female) student-athletes, the MHSAA executive director will determine eligibility for MHSAA tournaments on a case-by-case basis after being provided at least 30 days prior to the opt-out due date for that tournament."

District tournaments, which represent the first level of state postseason play, begin on Nov. 3. However, the opt-out date for volleyball this season is Oct. 9, according to MHSAA, meaning a waiver request would need to be submitted by September 9. The association will not confirm if Skyline has filed a waiver, and the district has not responded to questions about whether it has sought one.

OutKick will continue to follow this story and post updates as we have them.