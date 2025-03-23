Angel Reese Savagely Roasted Over Viral Tweet That Sounds Like Complete Bulls***

Angel Reese is getting cooked over a tweet she probably thought was a slam dunk.

The Chicago Sky star is one of the most visible faces in women's basketball, but it's not always for the right reasons.

She seems to invite controversy. Let's take a look at some of her hits:

Angel Reese roasted over viral tweet.

Reese is responsible for the reputation she's developed. She's built it over years and the examples listed above are just a handful to choose from. Yet, she wants people to know that strangers approach her to let her know how nice of a person she is.

"The funniest thing people say to me in person is "Wow your so nice in person. It’s crazy the way they portray you online" 😭🤣 i just laugh and say "yeah😅" lmfaoooo," Reese tweeted Friday night.

Sure, Angel. I'm sure people are just randomly coming up and saying that for no reason at all.

As you'd expect, it didn't take long at all for responses to roll in.

Angel Reese has the opportunity to earn serious money, turn herself into a serious star in the WNBA and build a positive brand that companies will dump cash on.

Instead, she seems obsessed with shooting herself in the foot over and over again, and then crying out that it's someone else's fault.

Nobody is responsible for her conduct other than herself. The same applies for every other human walking the planet.

When you say and do dumb things, then people are going to judge you off those actions. It's really that simple. Yet, Reese wants us all to believe that people are swarming her in public to let her know how great she is.

Let's not forget that this is the same woman who pushed the narrative the Chicago Sky faced harassment outside of a Washington, D.C. hotel, and then literally no proof was ever provided to back it up.

What do you think of Reese's latest attempt to gin up attention? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.