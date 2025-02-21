Angel Reese Hilariously Wrecked By NBA Star: PHOTO

Kevin Love has jokes when it comes to Angel Reese.

The former LSU star turned face of the Chicago Sky had a solid rookie season that was largely overshadowed by Caitlin Clark.

Despite not having the attention on her or the talent of Clark, Reese has managed to become the face of a WNBA franchise.

Don't ask me. Just ask her. She'll gladly tell you people are watching the WNBA because she's in it (that will never stop being funny).

Kevin Love wrecks Angel Reese.

Well, it appears five-time NBA all-star Kevin Love isn't overly impressed. He hopped on a viral Instagram post of Reese making claims of what she's going to do, and had a very simple response.

"I'm gonna go ahead and take the under," Love wrote on the now-viral Instagram post.

Who knew the Miami Heat player had that dog in him? I guess he woke up and chose violence. It's wildly random……and also incredibly entertaining.

Angel Reese was talking about being a basketball player, model, influencer, podcaster, fashion girl and so much more.

The NBA champion decided to hop in the comments, and let the world know he highly doubts that's all going to happen.

Tell us how you really feel, Kevin!

Kevin Love hopped on Instagram to casually destroy Angel Reese. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/WireImage)

Props to Kevin Love for keeping it real. It's a fun reminder of what the internet can be. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

