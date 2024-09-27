Angel Reese Shares Incredibly Strange Tweet, Comes Off As Delusional

Angel Reese sent a very strange tweet Thursday night.

The Chicago Sky rookie and former LSU superstar has never been afraid to try to shower herself with attention. In fact, she infamously claimed people were watching the WNBA for her and not just Caitlin Clark.

The ratings tell a different story, but I digress. Well, she was back to asking for attention, and this time she did it with a very strange tweet.

Angel Reese sends strange tweet about privilege.

Reese claimed she's "never in my life had privilege but I definitely know the power I have through my platform" in a now-viral tweet, where she also implied she's a villain for speaking the truth.

"I will continue to use my voice in the right way & say what’s right even though it has backfired on me to be this ‘villain’, I won’t stop," she continued.

You can see the tweet below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As you'd expect, people weren't impressed at all with Reese's tweet anointing herself a hero who has never had any privilege.

First off, Angel Reese proudly declared she'd take the "bad guy role" back in June. Now, she's trying to spin a narrative that the villain label was slapped on her.

Not so fast, my friends. She gave herself that label. Secondly, claiming she's never "had privilege" is one of the funniest things we've seen on social media in a long time.

Her pinned tweet is of her on a private jet.

Angel Reese was a star college basketball player at LSU, appeared in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and is a pro athlete. She won the privilege lottery.

When you think of people with access to things most of society don't have, pro athletes and women in SI Swimsuit are right at the top of the list.

She checks both boxes. The woman was the second most famous women's basketball player in college behind only Caitlin Clark. She's the second most recognizable WNBA rookie, again, behind only Clark.

In what world is she not among the most privileged people on the planet? And, I'm not knocking her for it. Good for her and good for anyone getting paid.

However, facts matter, and the fact of the matter is Angel Reese is the definition of a privileged person. She has the world at her fingertips, and to pretend otherwise is just lying. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.