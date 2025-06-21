Angel Reese Finds Clever Way To Use Her Inability To Make A Single Shot To Her Advantage

Angel Reese has found a way to capitalize on her terrible shooting skills, which, to be fair, is actually impressive.

Fair is fair, and I have to be fair here. This is a relatively smart play by Angel Reese.

For those who don't know, Angel stinks at putting the ball in the basket. Just awful at it. Shockingly bad, really, given her height.

Now, that doesn't mean the stat-sheet is completely cooked, because it's not. In fact, because she's so bad at making shots, she routinely grabs 4,000 rebounds a night. Half of them are off of her own missed shots, which has led to social media coining the term "Mebounds." Get it? Like rebounds, but with me inserted into it.

Clever!

Angel took this opportunity and ran with it, launching her own line of "MeBounds" apparel with all the proceeds going towards "cyberbully prevention through The Angel C. Reese Foundation."

Take that, haters!

Angel Reese continues to play the villain role perfectly

I mean, there's a lot going on here. Launching a MeBounds brand on Juneteenth? Come on. That was intentional. You ain't getting that one past me!

But also, accusing the internet of "cyberbullying" is an insane play here. Again, credit where it's due, that takes balls.

Obviously, making fun of Angel Reese's inability to make a lay-up is not cyberbullying. It's not our fault she misses an insane number of easy shots every game. It's also not our fault that she's made herself public enemy No. 1 by A) constantly hating on Caitlin Clark, and B) constantly lobbing up racism accusations that are literally never true.

That's an Angel problem, not an internet problem.

But, again, I'll give her credit for this little troll. It's a decent play. I've always said I love the fact that Angel Reese leans into the villain role. It's easily the best thing she brings to the WNBA. Larry Bird needed a Magic Johnson, and Caitlin needs an Angel Reese.

So, I'm all for this little marketing play by Angel. It only adds fuel to the fire. We're in the dog days of summer right now. We need all the fuel we can get.

And as long as the internet can keep pumping out videos like this, there should be plenty of fuel.

Now, go grab you a MeBounds shirt and let's have a big Saturday!



