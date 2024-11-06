Angel Reese Reacts To Trump's Victory With Eight Simple Words

Angel Reese didn't need many words to react to Donald Trump winning the election.

Trump is officially the President-Elect after beating Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, and there are plenty of hot takes flying around.

We have Buzzfeed deleting a tweet calling Trump a "lil b*tch," "Morning Joe" is off the rails with accusations of racism and X is on fire with scorching hot tweets.

The Chicago Sky rookie is now also in the mix.

Angel Reese says she's "heartbroken" over Donald Trump winning.

The former LSU star - who infamously claims to pay $8,000 a month in rent - took to X on Wednesday morning to share her thoughts on the election without mentioning Trump or Kamala Harris.

"As a woman, i’m heartbroken for us all…," Reese tweeted.

Heartbroken or not, the comments didn't find Reese's tweet very moving. Instead, the jokes and reactions started rolling in. Check out some of the responses below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Get used to seeing more and more reactions like this roll in on social media in the coming days. It's not going to end.

For everyone who is happy to see Trump return to the White House, there are also plenty of people livid and melting down.

Just scroll through X or hop on Instagram if you don't believe. It's a target rich environment when it comes to finding stuff to mock and make fun of.

Reese decided to claim she was "heartbroken" because she's a woman, and people clearly weren't impressed. Identity politics is dying, and that's a win for America. Don't vote based on your race or sex. Vote based on beliefs and policies.

What do you think of Angel Reese's tweet? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.