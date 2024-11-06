Liberal News Outlet Deletes Disgusting Anti-Donald Trump Tweet, Screenshots Still Exist

Buzzfeed smashed the delete button on a tweet about President-elect Donald Trump, but screenshots are forever.

The former President and billionaire real estate mogul won the 2024 presidential election in the early Wednesday morning hours.

Trump is on his way back to the White House, and while it took some time to officially call, it became clear before midnight EST that he was likely going to win.

While many were partying (myself included!), not everyone was happy. That includes Buzzfeed.

Buzzfeed deletes anti-Donald Trump tweet.

How did Buzzfeed react Tuesday night? By sending an all-time strange tweet calling the President-elect a "lil b*tch."

However, someone at Buzzfeed eventually came to their senses because as of Wednesday morning, the tweet is no longer up.

Unfortunately for Buzzfeed, screenshots are forever on the internet. You can see the now-deleted tweet below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What exactly was Buzzfeed hoping to accomplish with this tweet? What was the goal? What was going to be accomplished by calling Trump a "lil b*tch" on X?

Just absolutely unhinged behavior. In case you didn't already know that Trump derangement syndrome is a real thing, you should now.

The meltdowns and stupid tweets circulating right now are nothing short of staggering. Are you enjoying the drama? I certainly am.

Inject this kind of energy right into my soul. Trump is on his way back to the White House and Buzzfeed is deleting a tweet calling him a "lil b*tch."

Are you not entertained?

Believe it or not, you don't need to tweet every dumb thought that comes in your head. Trump is the President-elect and that requires a certain level of respect. No need to call anyone running the country or elected to run the country a "b*tch." Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.