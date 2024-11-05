Let's Check In With The Media As Trump's Election Odds Surge

MSNBC and CNN meltdown over Trump and the election.

With that, we check in with the media.

The early returns are positive for Donald Trump. As of publication, the Polymarket betting odds give Trump a near 95 percent chance of winning the election. Granted, the Fox News Decision Desk has yet to call any of the seven swing states.

But the realization that Trump is in better shape than Kamala Harris has sunk in with many members of the legacy press, an industry that overwhelmingly spent the past month calling Trump a Nazi, fascist, and Hitler.

Who better to begin with than MSNBC's resident race lady Joy Reid? Ms. Reid is particularly irked by Trump's dominant and (current 14-point) victory in the free state of Florida.

Sticking with the "fascist" rhetoric, Reid called Florida an "extreme right-wing fascist state."

Reid is also claiming "vote suppression" in Texas.

What evidence does she have? She doesn't have any.

Remember, MSNBC put Reid on its main election desk this year, bypassing every news anchor and reporter on the roster.

Bob Woodward, who is still profiting from his dubiously reported coverage of Watergate in the 1970s, echoed the same tone as Harris. Woodward admitted that while Trump may win, he is a "fascist to the core."

BuzzFeed, remember them?

Apparently, the brand has more than 6 million followers on X. And whoever is in control of that account is having a very, very bad evening.

"We ran 80,000 simulations. Trump was a lil bitch in all of them," the official Buzzfeed account posted atop an electoral map filled in completely blue.

Former television host Keith Olbermann has chimed in. He blames, wait for it, Russia.

"Do we have a @TheJusticeDept statement on the in-real-time Russian/Trump election interference bomb threats or is Merrick Garland in another coma? @POTUS ? Anybody going to?" Olbermann posted on X.

As for CBS, it's also Russia, Russia, Russia.

In perhaps the most telling development, wannabe Kamala surrogates Brian Stelter, Jemele Hill, and Joe Scarborough have gone silent.

Check back to this updating post for more media meltdowns throughout the night. They could be good.