Angel Reese Is Actually Playing Well Right Now, But This May Be The Most Embarrassing Sequence Of All Time

This is so perfectly on brand for the WNBA.

Look, it's slow right now, so I'm almost forced to head back to the WNBA well. Don't love it. Don't particularly enjoy it, unless I'm blogging about Sophie Cunningham. But it's the hand I've been dealt on July 9.

That's life. Some days, you wake up and the #content is flowing. Other days, you hop on Twitter and see Angel Reese do something so bad, you almost think it's AI.

But it's not AI. It's real, and it's maybe my favorite Angel moment of all-time.

Now, to be fair, Reese has been playing lights out lately. Fair is fair, and I have to be fair here. She's been great. Have I watched a single second? Of course not. I'm not insane. But, that's what Google tells me, so that's what I'm riding with.

But, my eyes tell me something else – at least when it came to this little sequence from Tuesday's 81-79 loss to Washington.

Enjoy!

Angel Reese hits all the right notes here

Oh my. I can't stop watching. Every time I expect her to just … score. And every time, she gets it stolen, and the entire thing goes to hell.

It's really amazing. Again, Angel Reese is playing GOOD basketball right now. She's doing smart basketball things. Making good, clean basketball plays. She's averaging a double-double per game, and actually making shots.

Sounds like literally the least you could ask of a professional basketball player, but she was actually incapable of doing so earlier this year, so this has been a big step.

That being said, that entire sequence from Tuesday is just so perfectly on brand for the WNBA. It's why Caitlin Clark is a unicorn. Now, she's been playing like ass lately – when she actually plays – so I'm not gonna sit here and try to sell you lemonade. Not right now, at least.

But you usually don't see plays like that by her. That's my point. This is the sort of #content you only get from Angel Reese.

What a moment.

