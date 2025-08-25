Mom Of AB Hernandez Teammate Begs Gavin Newsom To Ban Males From Women's Sports

The controversy around California high school athlete AB Hernandez, who is male but claims to identify as female and competes in girls' sports, continues to grow.

Alyssa McPherson, a teammate of Hernandez on the Jurupa Valley girls' volleyball team, and her mother – Maribel Munoz – appeared on Fox News on Monday to discuss several schools forfeiting matches rather than play against Jurupa Valley and Hernandez.

"I just feel like it's so unfair that not only am I missing out on my senior season, but my other teammates, our JV team and our freshman team aren't playing either. And it's just so disheartening that they're not going to have a season. And we just want to be able to compete, play, and have fun," McPherson said.

She said that five schools have forfeited matches against Jurupa Valley so far this season, but OutKick can only confirm that three schools – Riverside Poly, Rim of the World and Orange Vista – have canceled matches, as of Aug. 25.

Jurupa Valley Standing by AB Hernandez

Maribel Munoz said that she has tried to reason with leadership at Jurupa Valley, but her pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

"I've complained multiple times to the administration, and they just disregard our feelings, our position, really. I think they just focus more on one particular student versus the many. And that's why we're here. We want the awareness of my daughter and the multiple other girls that are missing out on this opportunity," Munoz said.

California law allows athletes to compete in sports consistent with their "gender identity" rather than their biological reality. Even though President Donald Trump signed Executive Order 14201, "Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports," in February, the state continues to defy the order.

California rejected an offer to resolve its Title IX violations related to allowing males in women's sports and continues to prioritize males who claim to identify as females over girls and women.

In addition to competing on the school's volleyball team, Hernandez won two California state track and field titles earlier this year.

"I feel like this is just a fairness issue," McPherson added.

"I just want to be able to compete and play and have fun in my last year. And I feel I got robbed of that. I've been looking forward to it since my freshman year. And I don't have the opportunity to do that this year, and it's just so sad."

Parents, Athletes Call on Gavin Newsom to Step In

While Hernandez's presence on the Jurupa Valley girls' volleyball team is costing the girls on the team the chance to compete, McPherson emphasized that she has empathy for Hernandez.

"I respect AB and what AB sees herself as, so I respect her as a girl and I refer to her as girl… I support that, but at the end of the day, like, I just still want to have my season. That's my biggest issue here," she said.

While California Gov. Gavin Newsom called males competing in women's sports "deeply unfair" during a podcast appearance earlier this year, he's taken no steps to resolve the problem. Munoz called on him to take a stand and protect her daughter's right to fair and safe competition.

"We know what the California state law [states] and we do respect that. And I think that's why Gov. Newsom really needs to step in and also advocate for my daughter and the other girls on our program," Munoz said.

Hernandez's mother, Nereyda Hernandez, provided an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital's Jackson Thompson.

I understand the discomfort some may feel, because I was once there, too. The difference is, I chose to learn, to grow, and to open my heart… My baby is petite. What sets her apart is not her size or strength, but her skill and the way she plays the game... This is a child, and I can assure you that she sees your daughters as peers, as teammates, as friends, not through a lens of anything inappropriate. I know it may be hard to understand, but she is just another girl who wants to play…. My child is so innocent, she didn’t even realize the forfeited games were because of her. — Nereyda Hernandez in a statement to Fox News Digital

Regardless of how Nereyda and AB Hernandez feel, there is a biological reality at play here. AB Hernandez is male and therefore shouldn't be competing in girls' sports. By continuing to participate in girls' sports, females are losing out on opportunities to play and win, and that's the saddest part of this story.