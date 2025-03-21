Aaron Rodgers Visiting With Pittsburgh Steelers And, Yes, That Means Something

The slow walk process for Aaron Rodgers to play a 21st NFL season took a significant step on Friday with the quarterback making his way to Western Pennsylvania to visit the Pittsburgh Steelers.

No, Rodgers isn't close to signing with the Steelers, per a source.

But he and the team are on that track.

Rodgers Picks Steelers First

The visit is a clear indication Rodgers is interested in seeing if he feels comfortable within this team. Really, this is the most logical match for Rodgers, who is looking for a team, and the Steelers, who are looking for a quarterback.

He is reportedly meeting with coach Mike Tomlin, general manager Omar Khan and other members of the coaching staff.

This is the first visit to any team Rodgers has taken since he was released by the New York Jets. It shows his obvious preference as his pick for his next team, considering the Minnesota Vikings are out of the running and the New York Giants are the only other club currently known to be in the running.

It's unclear if Rodgers will visit the Giants next.

Or at all.

Giants Affected By Rodgers Decision

Poor Giants. They've been a bridesmaid for quite a while.

Rodgers making a decision is a big deal because, obviously, whatever teams don't land him will move on to other matters.

Meet Russell Wilson. He's other matters.

Wilson has already visited with both the Giants and Cleveland Browns and was hoping – at least initially – to return to the Steelers.

If the Steelers and Rodgers can close a deal, he would obviously have a decision to make about the Browns and Giants.

Russell Wilson Next Big Name

And the Giants would likely turn to Wilson next as their top choice. They've also hosted free agent visits with Joe Flacco and Jameis Winston.

So what we have here is another significant step in this whole Rodgers process. It took a while to get here.

No telling how long before he and the Steelers take the next step, which would obviously be hammering out a contract if Friday's visit comes off without a proverbial hitch.

There is, by the way, no definitive timeline for that – could be Friday, could be later.