Shohei Ohtani Absolutely Dominated Day And Night On Thursday

If it seems like we are writing about Shohei Ohtani all the time here on OutKick, it’s because we are. But don’t blame us – blame the two-way superstar for being that damn good.

The latest example came on Thursday when Ohtani proved that it could be daytime, it could be nighttime, heck it could be rain, sleet, or snow – and he will find a way to be successful. He’s an absolute phenomenon on the field. On Thursday, Ohtani showed why he’s going to command one of the biggest contracts across the global world of sports when he hits free agency after this season and rightfully so.

Less than 12 hours after the Angels decided to bolster their bullpen and prove they aren’t going to trade their star asset ahead of this year’s trade deadline, Ohtani was out there throwing brilliance on the mound and hitting bombs from the plate.

Shohei Ohtani is leading the major leagues in home runs and just threw his first career complete game. And it was a shutout. 😮



And he still believes he can do better.

OHTANI PUTS THE “OH” IN “OH MY GOD” WHEN HE PLAYS

Shohei took the mound in the first game of the Angels-Tigers doubleheader yesterday and was absolutely perfect… or as perfect as one can be without actually tossing a perfect game. Instead, Ohtani threw a complete game, giving up just one hit while also striking out 8.

Normally when that happens a pitcher would go back to the clubhouse and gear up for a night around town or maybe sit back, relax, and be proud of his performance while icing his arm.

Not Ohtani.

Just a few hours later, Ohtani was back out there for the second game of the doubleheader cranking absolute BOMBS. I’m talking not just one, but two absolute lasers to continue adding to his league-leading 38 on the year.

Shohei Ohtani out here blasting homers like he didn't just fire a shutout an hour ago.

A COMPLETE GAME 1 HITTER AND 2 HOME RUNS ALL IN ONE DAY!!



SHOHEI OHTANI WITH THE GREATEST DAY FOR A PLAYER IN BASEBALL HISTORY 😂😂😂



SHOHEI OHTANI WITH THE GREATEST DAY FOR A PLAYER IN BASEBALL HISTORY

OHTANI IS UNBELIEVABLE

I know it’s been said time and time again but I don’t think it’s resonating just HOW GOOD Shohei Ohtani is. Once he gets the hell out of Los Angeles where he plays for the lesser of the two teams out there, Ohtani is going to be one of the biggest stars in the entire world. This isn’t just a fluke year that he’s having- he’s that good.

No other player is pitching an absolute gem of a game and THEN going back out there and stepping up to the plate. And if they are, they are going to the press and being arrogant and telling the whole world how good they are. I don’t think we’ve heard anything negative from Ohtani… come to think of it, I don’t know if I’ve heard anything from Ohtani in general. All the reason why the season needs to wrap up so he can get the heck off the Angels.

There’s that old saying “perfection through silence.”

In Ohtani’s case, it’s perfection through the sound of a catcher’s mitt when he’s on the mound and the crack of the barrel of his bat when he steps to the plate.