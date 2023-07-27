Ohtani Throws Absolute Gem In First Game Since Angels Say They Won’t Deal Him (But Goes 0 for 5)

Videos by OutKick

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Angels resoundingly answered the Shohei Ohtani question.

After weeks of speculation that the Angels would make him available at the trade deadline, reports broke that they’d decided, once and for all, to keep him in Anaheim.

READ: SHOHEI OHTANI REPORTEDLY TAKEN OFF TRADING BLOCK AS ANGELS FOCUS ON MAKING MLB PLAYOFF RUN

Ohtani would have easily been the most desirable potential acquisition for contenting teams. But the organization decided it wasn’t worth trading the likely MVP during his historic season. And not only did they decide to keep him, they added to the roster with a shocking trade.

Late Wednesday evening, news broke the Angels were trading for Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez from the Chicago White Sox.

Giolito was, outside of Ohtani himself, likely the best starting pitcher available at the deadline. And now he’ll pair with him at the top of the Angels’ rotation.

In an coincidental twist, Ohtani was set to start the first game of an Angels-Tigers doubleheader on Thursday. And after the vote of confidence from the organization, he put on an absolutely masterful performance.

DETROIT, MI – JULY 27: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches against the Detroit Tigers durn the e3ighth inning of game one of a doubleheader at Comerica Park on July 27, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Shohei Ohtani Shores Up MVP Credentials, Rewards Angels’ Faith

Ohtani put up one of the most dominant starts of the 2023 season, a complete game with no runs allowed, eight strikeouts, three walks and just one hit for the Tigers offense. In what’s been a “down” season on the mound, Ohtani showed why he’s the prohibitive MVP favorite and baseball’s best player.

Perhaps distracted from his pitching performance, he did go 0-5.

Sure enough, he started1-2 with his 37th home run of the season in the second game of the doubleheader.

Every game at this point in the season takes on tremendous importance for a team on the bubble of playoff contention. The Angels also traded two of their best prospects to get Giolito, making it even more necessary for this season to matter.

And boy oh boy, did Ohtani deliver.

The Angels’ playoff odds still sit at just 18.8%, with an uphill climb to get a wild card spot. Mike Trout’s return still isn’t confirmed, and there are reasons to believe Giolito and Lopez won’t be enough.

But Ohtani immediately showed the team and its fans why their faith was justified. When you have the best player in the world, sometimes you’ll get the extraordinary.