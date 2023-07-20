Will Shohei Ohtani Really Be Traded During The Best Season In Baseball History?

Videos by OutKick

There’s a solid case to be made that Shohei Ohtani is having the best season in baseball history.

Ohtani’s the runaway American League MVP favorite, sure, but that undersells just how exceptional his 2023 performance has been.

Per Baseball-Reference, Ohtani has been 87% better than the league average hitter. He’s already accumulated nearly 7 WAR, with over two months remaining.

He leads the league in total bases, triples, home runs, slugging percentage and on base percentage. Somehow he’s also stolen 11 bases.

If there’s something you can do offensively, Ohtani’s been incredible at it.

So much so that, incredibly, he’s on pace to equal or exceed Aaron Judge’s American League home run record.

And all this discussion ignores his pitching accomplishments.

As a starter, Ohtani’s allowed the lowest hits per nine innings of any pitcher in baseball. He’s striking out of 32% of hitters. Opposing hitters are hitting just .192 against him, the lowest mark of his career.

Ohtani also ranks fourth in MLB in strikeouts per nine behind just Spencer Strider, Blake Snell and Kevin Gausman.

Considering his offensive and pitching exploits are essentially unprecedented, it’s a realistic argument to make that this is the best single season in baseball history.

And yet, according to a report on Thursday, the Angels are actually listening to offers from opposing teams.

Sources: The Angels are not close to a decision on whether to trade Shohei Ohtani. They’re likely to wait until the final 24-48 hours before the Aug. 1 deadline. Teams continue to contact the Angels and express interest in Ohtani, because why wouldn’t they? @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 20, 2023

How is that even possible?

ANAHEIM, CA – APRIL 07: Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) stands at the plate during an MLB baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays played on April 7, 2023 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA. (Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tough To See Shohei Ohtani Trade Happening

The Angels, despite a recent mini-surge, have just a 13.8% chance of making the playoffs, according to Fangraphs.

Trading Ohtani now would bring back a significant haul of prospects, despite his upcoming free agency.

But how do you sell tickets to fans after robbing them of the opportunity to see history every night?

If Ohtani maintains his current pace, every game in September instantly becomes must-see TV.

Judge’s home run chase in 2022 captivated Yankees fans, and Ohtani could combine that excitement with dominant starting pitching every fifth day.

Is there really a prospect the Angels can get back that would make it worth selling?

Ownership and baseball operations know all this, and yet the possibility to rebuild the farm system may be too tempting to pass up.

Especially considering the near impossibility that Ohtani resigns after the season regardless.

Angels owner Arte Moreno’s never paid the luxury tax, and with substantial commitments to Anthony Rendon and Mike Trout already on the books, he’d be halfway there with just three players in 2024. Possibly more, depending on just how much money Ohtani gets in free agency.

With the team set to wait until the last minute to decide, Ohtani’s future will be baseball’s biggest story over the next 10 days.

And as always with Shohei, he’ll be making history either way. Continuing the best season in history in Anaheim, or becoming the best player to be traded since Babe Ruth.

Stay tuned.