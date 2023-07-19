Shohei Ohtani Continues Ridiculous Season, On Historic Home Run Pace

Videos by OutKick

The legend of Shohei Ohtani continues to grow.

Ohtani is the most talked about name ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline, and he’s already the most coveted free agent target after the season.

But those off-field discussions distract from the unbelievable success Ohtani’s having on the field.

And somehow, for the most talked about player in the sport, his offensive pace is flying a bit under the radar.

Through 94 team games as of Monday, Shohei Ohtani had equalled Aaron Judge’s home run pace from 2022. Ohtani had 34 home runs, Judge had 34 home runs.

The same home run pace that led to a historic, record breaking 62-home-run season.

Then during Monday’s win over the New York Yankees, Ohtani hit yet another home run, his 35th. Keeping him, yet again, on pace to equal Judge’s total from 2022.

At this point, it’s reasonable to wonder why anyone pitches to him at all.

Meibrys Viloria #60 of the Texas Rangers looks on as Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels hits a three-run home run in the third inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 30, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Historic Home Run Pace Somehow Undersells Ohtani’s Season

It’s easy to seem hyperbolic when talking about Shohei Ohtani, but remarkably, he has a legitimate opportunity to challenge Judge’s one-year-old home run record.

And he’s doing that on offense while also ranking as a top 15 pitcher in the American League.

Oh, and leading the majors in triples, total bases, slugging percentage, OPS, and of course, home runs.

Judge’s pursuit down the stretch became one of the most compelling storylines in recent baseball history. Imagine the hype and excitement if Ohtani’s able to continue this breakneck home run pace.

Now imagine if the Angels actually decide to trade Ohtani at the deadline. Could he really get to 63 homers on two different teams?

His pursuit though, might make changing teams untenable.

A trade always seemed unlikely, and Angels ownership and baseball operations team are undoubtedly aware of the value in sold out stadiums in August and September.

Ohtani chasing history may be more valuable than any prospects the team might receive. Not to mention the potential to keep him in Anaheim once he reaches free agency.

Regardless, the Judge-ian pace makes every Ohtani at bat a must follow the rest of the season.

College football fans just have to hope if he reaches 62 or 63, it’s not on a Saturday.