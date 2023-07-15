Los Angeles Angels May Be Willing To Trade Shohei Ohtani

Videos by OutKick

The Los Angeles Angels have a number of decisions to make with Shohei Ohtani.

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and it’s undoubtedly a sellers market.

A number of surprising teams are contending for postseason spots, while the disappointing Padres and Mets may try to supplement struggling rosters.

The most desirable potential trade target is undoubtedly Shohei Ohtani.

But for the most part, reports have suggested that the Angels would be unwilling to part with him, given his immense popularity and desire to retain him in free agency.

At least, that’s what everyone thought.



According to Jon Heyman, the Angels haven’t completely ruled out trading Ohtani, despite the potential blow to fan support and attendance.

Someone tell the New York Yankees.

Jun 27, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) follows through on a solo home run in the first inning against Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech (34) at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani Trade Would Dominate Deadline Discussions

Many contending teams would like to add a pitcher and hitter, but only one player offers a chance to bring in both. And it’s Shohei Ohtani.

Not only is he entirely unique, but adding him to a roster immediately increases revenue through ticket and merchandise sales.

For the Angels, despite Ohtani being a two month rental, he’d bring back a substantial prospect return.



Given the franchise hasn’t made the playoffs in years, bolstering their organizational depth could be too tempting to pass up.

The Dodgers, Yankees, Padres, Phillies or Rangers could be interested parties if the Angels do decide to sell. But virtually any contending team would check in, considering the on field impact and head start with free agency.

Ohtani’s status will determine the rest of the trade market, and the Angels would be able to ask for the world in return.

We’ll see what Arte Moreno decides to do.