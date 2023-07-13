Latest Shohei Ohtani Rumor Suggests New Favorite To Acquire All-World Superstar

Videos by OutKick

Shohei Ohtani’s status at the upcoming trade deadline is one of baseball’s most important stories.

Ohtani’s ability to impact the game on both sides of the ball undoubtedly makes him the most impactful possible acquisition.

That is, if the Los Angeles Angels are willing to trade him.

But according to ESPN’s Buster Olney, if a trade is actually a serious possibility, executives believe there’s already a clear favorite.

The New York Yankees.

Olney explains that according to MLB executives, there’s a sense that the Yankees would be the most motivated to acquire the MVP favorite.

With stars like Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gerrit Cole in their primes, it makes sense to go all in on 2023 by targeting Ohtani.

Olney also mentioned teams like the Tampa Bay Rays or Texas Rangers as possible destinations. But the Rays have a young roster that could contend for the foreseeable future, and the Rangers may not want to trade their MLB talent.

Enter the Yankees.

Shohei Ohtani Will Be The Deadline Story

The Yankees have the prospect capital and resources to go after Ohtani, if the Angels do decide to make him available.

But other commentators have suggested they target other players instead.

And MLB executives have also highlighted another team as Ohtani’s likely free agency destination.

The Yankees may not want to trade key, controllable young players for a two month rental, no matter how impactful.

Yet for a team lagging far behind in the AL East and far from securing a wild card spot, the chance to instantly become the playoffs’ most dangerous team could be too tempting to pass up.

All of this rests of the Angels deciding to sell Ohtani, something other insiders like Ken Rosenthal have said they don’t believe is likely.

Team owner Arte Moreno knows a trade signifies throwing in the towel on the season. Not to mention decreasing the likelihood of retaining him in free agency.

But if he does decide to make the risky choice, according to Buster Olney at least, the Yankees will be right there waiting.

Stay tuned.