Shohei Ohtani Reportedly Taken Off Trading Block As Angels Focus On Making MLB Playoff Run

The Los Angeles Angels are going for it.

In recent weeks and months there has been immense speculation, discussion and debate over what the Angels should be doing with their two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. It appears the answer is nothing.

Late Wednesday night, the Angels doubled down and acquired pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez from the White Sox in exchange for minor league pitchers. The move helps bolster their bullpen and gives them options (as well as weapons) to set up for a playoff run.

Shohei Ohtani appears to be staying with the Los Angeles Angels for the rest of the season before becoming a free agent. (Getty Images)

OHTANI WILL BE A FREE AGENT THIS OFFSEASON

With the MLB trade deadline just a few days away on Aug. 1, the White Sox trade as well as keeping Ohtani shows it’s now or never for the Angels, as Yankees, Dodgers and other fans lament the missed opportunity of seeing Ohtani rock their jerseys. That won’t be happening, at least for this season. They also hope to get their 11x All-Star outfielder Mike Trout back in a few weeks after he had surgery due to a fractured hand.

As much as I would have loved to see Ohtani don some pinstripes and play for the Yankees, this is 100% the right move for the Angels. They are currently 4 games out of an AL Wild Card spot. While fielding trade offers for Ohtani, reports were that no teams were offering anything significant besides minor league players. The Angels don’t want minor league players, they want to give their fans a legitimate run for it now.

OFFICIAL: The Angels have acquired RHP Lucas Giolito and RHP Reynaldo López from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for minor league LHP Ky Bush and C Edgar Quero. pic.twitter.com/Q6pdZ9MKve — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 27, 2023

OHTANI MAKES ANY TEAM IMMEDIATELY BETTER

Is it a gamble? Not really when you really think about it. With the team plying good baseball as of late and winning 6 out of their last 7, they realize that they won’t (and weren’t offered) anything close to what a healthy Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani could bring them.

Shohei Ohtani has to realize this as well. With his current 36 home runs and AL leading doubles, triples, walks and OPS, he’s expected to get BIG money next year. That will come at the (literal) expense of building a legitimate team around him if they’re paying him $45+ million a year.

All the Angels have to do is get into the playoffs. Easier said than done of course, but as we’ve seen time and time again… anything can happen in the playoffs.