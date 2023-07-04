Mike Trout Diagnosed With Fractured Hand; Huge Blow To Angels, MLB

Videos by OutKick

Baseball is better when Mike Trout plays. Unfortunately, that won’t be the case… assumedly, for several months.

MLB suffered a huge blow on the Fourth of July after Los Angeles Angeles received an official diagnosis on slugger Mike Trout.

The 31-year-old slugger left Monday’s game against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park in the eighth inning.

Trout is headed to the 10-day IL after fracturing the hamate bone in the left hand, a significant injury that hampers a batter. Surgery is typically required for the broken wrist injury, with an estimated two-month recovery timeline.

It’s the type of injury where you expect the worst and hope the Angels can secure a playoff berth to watch Trout play again this season (though it’s unlikely at this point).

Mike Trout exits the game after an apparent injury during his 8th inning at bat. pic.twitter.com/s0xSfpVQ3j — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 4, 2023

After the pitch from Friars reliever Nick Martinez, Trout signaled for Angels trainers and manager Phil Nevin — appearing in deep discomfort and eventually exiting the game.

Trout was selected for his 11th All-Star Game this week. Through 80 games, Trout maintained a slash line of 260/.365/.493 (134 OPS+), adding 18 home runs, 43 RBI, two stolen bases and a 2.9 WAR.

The Angels may be known as a bottom-of-the-barrel franchise, not having made the playoffs since 2014. Still, the Halos showed a bit of a resurgence this season under the leadership of guys like Trout and international star Shohei Ohtani.

The boys in Anaheim stayed afloat in the highly competitive AL West, halfway through the season — positioned in third place, just six games behind the 50-35 Texas Rangers.

Phil Nevin and company will have to fare without their star slugger.