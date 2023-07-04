Mike Trout Leaves Game With Wrist Injury, Awaits Test Results: ‘It Doesn’t Feel Great’

Videos by OutKick

All-Star outfielder and one of Major League Baseball’s best Mike Trout left Monday night’s Angels – Padres game early after suffering a wrist injury.

While batting in the eighth inning, Trout took a swing and hit a foul ball when suddenly he screamed out in pain and walked away from the batter’s box. Angels manager Phil Nevin and the team’s trainers came out to talk to Trout before he took himself out of the game.

What’s interesting – and perhaps most concerning about Trout’s apparent injury is that the foul ball didn’t even hit him – he hurt himself during the actual swing. Trout received x-rays afterwards and is awaiting the results.

Mike Trout exits the game after an apparent injury during his 8th inning at bat. pic.twitter.com/s0xSfpVQ3j — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 4, 2023

‘IT DOESN’T FEEL GREAT’

After the game, Trout tried to explain to reporters what happened, although he himself seemed a bit confused as well. “I just took a swing and something felt uncomfortable. Just waiting on getting some scans and hope for the best,” the 11x All-Star said.

Perhaps most concerning is when Trout said he’s never even felt that kind of pain before. Not exactly what one wants to hear about their star player.

“It doesn’t feel great. I mean, there’s no two ways to it,” Trout continued. “Hopefully just a sprained wrist. I can’t describe the pain I felt. I never felt it before, ever, before this. I never had wrist problems or anything. Just freak things.”

Awesome. Sounds fantastic said no Angels fan ever.

Angels manager Phil Nevin told reporters all the team can do is wait to see what the test results say.

The injury couldn’t come at a worst time for the Angels, who currently sit in third place in the AL West and six games behind the Rangers. The team is currently down Anthony Rendon, Gio Urshela and Zach Neto and have now loss 5 of their past 6.

If the injury does require some sort of recovery period, one positive is that MLB’s All-Star break is coming up next week, so there was already a few planned days off for the team.

Of course Trout is hoping that it doesn’t have to come to that.