Mike Trout And Tiger Woods Are Teaming Up To Build A Golf Course In New Jersey

The greatest golfer of all time and arguably the best baseball player walking the planet are joining forces to build a golf course together. Tiger Woods and Mike Trout are set to open Trout National – The Reserve in 2025.

Woods and Trout made the major announcement on Monday afternoon sharing plans for the course in Vineland, New Jersey, which is nearby Trout’s hometown of Millville. Trout and his wife, along with his parents, siblings, and in-laws still live in the area.

We promised you all a big announcement and here it is! We are so excited to be able to make a longtime dream of mine a reality, with none other than @tigerwoods and @tgrdesignbytw. We can't wait to share more updates with you as we create Trout National – The Reserve. pic.twitter.com/V8eMGEUYdS — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) March 27, 2023

“I’ve always watched Mike on the diamond, so when an opportunity arose to work with him on Trout National – The Reserve, I couldn’t pass it up,” said Woods in a press release. “It’s a great site for golf and our team’s looking forward to creating a special course for Mike, Jessica, John and Lorie.”

“I love south Jersey and I love golf, so creating Trout National-The Reserve is a dream come true,” Trout said. “And then to add to that we’ll have a golf course designed by Tiger? It’s just incredible to think that this project has grown to where we’re going to be working with someone many consider the greatest and most influential golfer of all time.”

While Trout is far from the first celebrity to own his own golf course, an active MLB player teaming up with Woods to build a golf course certainly makes for a unique project.