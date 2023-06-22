Mike Trout Talks About Facing Ohtani in World Baseball Classic – Says He Tried Too Hard

Videos by OutKick

Did Mike Trout cost the United States of America a World Baseball Championship?

Maybe not entirely, but he’s now admitting that his at-bat approach sure didn’t help.

The Los Angeles Angels 10x All-Star outfielder spoke about stepping to the plate with 2 outs in the bottom of the 9th inning as Team USA trailed Japan 3-2 in the WBC Title Game. To add to the drama – he was facing his teammate and one of the best players in all of baseball, Shohei Ohtani.

In a new interview on Mookie Betts “On Base” show, Trout says that he went up to the plate with the sheer intention of hitting a home-run, something he had previously only ever done one time in his career. Trout changed his mindset, rhythm, and intention that made him become one of the league’s best hitters, at the most pivotal moment of his career.

In case you forgot, here’s how that genius plan worked out:

🚨 Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout WBC AB Breakdown 🚨



Two of the best players in the world, battling it out in a championship game.



Here’s how Ohtani was able to strike out Trout in this unbelievable moment 👇 pic.twitter.com/EE2kw5hod9 — 4APP Sports (@4APP_Sports) March 26, 2023

TROUT SWUNG AND MISSED ON 3 PITCHES

Ohtani would end up striking out Trout in what some baseball die-hard lunatics said was one of the “greatest at-bats of all time!” As if the entire world – not just the baseball one, stopped spinning for that one moment.

“I think it might have messed me up because it took me out of my approach, but there was one thing on my mind,” Trout said, “I was trying to take him deep.”

Trout got greedy and wanted that big moment, which must come as tough news for all those that were blindly selling the importance of that at-bat and the WBC.

Mike Trout finally talks about facing Ohtani at WBC 👀 pic.twitter.com/pNFzMFYbZz — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) June 21, 2023

“IT TOOK ME OUT OF MY APPROACH…”

Mookie had Trout re-watch the at-bat and give a play-by-play of what was going thru his mind with each pitch.

I “missed some pitches I should have hit,” Trout said after swinging and missing on an Ohtani 100mph fastball right down the middle.

Ohtani would eventually get Trout to strike out on three pitches to end the game. Trout added that he’s never talked about the at-bat before, including with Ohtani, despite them being teammates and seeing each other on a daily basis in the clubhouse. “We’re likely to ‘let it ride,’ Trout said regarding the two baseball greats match-up.

Trout’s comments are interesting because it puts some fans in their place.

This gotta be the worst baseball take of all-time and we’ve seen some bad ones. pic.twitter.com/KCSI0AirmM — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) March 22, 2023

OHTANI EXPECTED TO GET BIG BUCKS THIS OFFSEASON

If you recall, there was almost nauseating praise coming from those that were blinded by their obsessiveness of selling the importance of the WBC to Americans.

Sure, I agree it was entertaining. I personally believe that more American baseball fans paid attention to it only in the final rounds because many Americans love showing support for the country. I mean I’ve been in bars where people are rooting for Team USA during Olympic bobsledding and curling!

Does Trout have the right to do as he pleases? Absolutely. He’s one of the best baseball players of all time (Despite no one recognizing him because he plays for the Angels) and there’s probably no one else you want up at the plate in that moment than him.

In the end though, Mad Dog Chris Russo deserves an apology for being right. And Trout? He may have another chance to redeem himself after he told Betts that he plans on playing in the 2026 World Baseball Classic again. Only that time, Ohtani will most likely not be Trout’s teammate, after Trout himself said that he believes Ohtani will get a $500+ million contract this offseason.