Shohei Ohtani Contract Estimate Reaches Insane New Highs

Shohei Ohtani’s having arguably his best all-around season. And it couldn’t come at a better time for the 28-year-old superstar.

Ohtani is set to reach free agency after the 2023 Major League Baseball season, and the Los Angeles Angels could have to spend an insane amount of money to keep him in Anaheim.

Sportrac used a projection model to estimate what Ohtani would receive as a free agent as both a hitter and pitcher.

And the numbers are staggering.

According to their model, Ohtani would get 6-years, $202 million as a pitcher. That’s already an impressive figure for a free agent starter.

But he’s worth even more as a hitter.

Despite the lack of defensive value from almost exclusively playing as a designated hitter, Ohtani’s worth 9-years and $326 million as a hitter too.

Based on our projection model, current valuations for pending #Angels free agent, & runaway MVP favorite Shohei Ohtani.



Shohei the Pitcher

6 years, $202,000,000



Shohei the Hitter

9 years, $326,000,000 — Spotrac (@spotrac) June 27, 2023

Combine the two, and you have $528,000,000 as a potential contract offer.

More than half a billion dollars for one player. Unreal.

DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 19: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels comes up to bat with Mike Trout #27 on deck for the first inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 19, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Could Ohtani Actually Get $528 Million?

There’s a strong case to be made that Ohtani is worth that insane dollar figure.

He’ll start the 2024 season at just 29-years-old, coming off an incredible offensive season.

With nearly half the season done, Ohtani’s been 71% better than league average. And even that undersells his performance.

His current batting line is .297/.397/.630, with a staggering 26 home runs and 11 stolen bases. He currently leads the league in home runs, RBI, OPS, OPS+, slugging percentage and total bases.

All while being an ace level starter as well.

Through 15 starts, Ohtani leads all starters in strikeout rate, while allowing 5.7 hits per nine innings.

In 2022, his ERA was 72% better than league average, while this year he’s been “just” 38% better.

There is immense value in a 29-year-old starter with that track record. But combine the pitching stats with Mike Trout or Aaron Judge-level offensive performance, and you have one of the best players in baseball history.

Not to mention his off-field value, as perhaps the biggest or second biggest baseball celebrity. The Angels, for example, have a number of Japanese-language advertisements because of immense interest in his home country.

And he offers teams roster construction benefits too, considering the added flexibility he offers as a two-way player.

15-years may be unlikely, but $528 million certainly seems within reach.

It’s Shohei Ohtani’s world, we’re just living in it.