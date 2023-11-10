Shedeur Sanders Says He’s Perfect Mixture Of Tom Brady & Michael Vick

Videos by OutKick

There’s a lot you can say about Shedeur Sanders. “He’s humble” isn’t one of them.

The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback has made millions in NIL deals, and he happily shows them off in the form of diamond chains, $70,000 watches and a Rolls Royce he doesn’t know how to park.

But on the field, he’s all football. And he likens his game to that of two NFL greats: Tom Brady and Michael Vick.

“I can play like Brady, but I’m also able to extend plays and if it’s not there, take it like Vick,” Sanders told Complex. “So it just depends. It’s funny whenever situations in the game occur, they’re like, ‘Hey, you gotta be Vick tonight. You gotta be Mike Vick tonight.’ So, then that’s when we bring our legs involved.”

Basically, he can do it all. Just ask him.

“I say it’s a mixture of a lot of great quarterbacks that all just have a different skill set. So that’s why I feel like I’m special in what I bring to the table,” Sanders said. “I wanna stay in the pocket, I wanna throw it like Tom, but sometimes those opportunities ain’t there.”

Unfortunately for the Buffs, the opportunities haven’t been there much lately. The offensive line is bad — leaving Sanders continually running for his life outside the pocket and taking hits. There’s no quick fix, and Colorado is just trying to survive.

It’s been a rocky 2023 for Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.

A season that started by catching the college football world by surprise has obviously turned into a struggle as Colorado has fallen to 4-5 on the season. The Buffs have won just one of their last six.

Despite the roller coaster, though, Sanders has been impressive — throwing for 2,882 yards, 24 touchdowns and just three interceptions, while adding three rushing touchdowns.

But when your team is taking consistent L’s, no one wants to see the quarterback flashing watches and posting merchandise links at halftime. And it’s that attitude that rubs some fans the wrong way.

Not that Shedeur cares.

“I mean, I enjoy it. I enjoy the hate,” he said. “I enjoy that they get mad. If they’re not talking about you about what you’re doing, then you’re not relevant. You’re not doing anything.

“So knowing that you got people hating on you, that means you’re doing something right. Because if somebody wasn’t saying anything negative about you or anything, then you ain’t doing the right thing in life.”

Sanders claims he’s got a “Brady mode,” a “Vick mode,” and a “legendary mode.”

Whatever mode it takes, Shedeur, you still need two wins to become bowl eligible. And you have three games to do it.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.